Speaking to Speedcafe at the Singapore Grand Prix, the 36-year-old Mercedes test and reserve driver, who will return full-time in 2026 with Cadillac’s new F1 team alongside Sergio Perez, explained the unusual restriction.

“I’m not allowed. Because it can mess up with your inner ear and your balance,” Bottas said when asked about diving.

Asked what the strangest restriction in his contract might be, he didn’t hesitate. “Probably scuba diving,” he said.

Despite that, Bottas confirmed he is allowed to chase other high-speed thrills.

“I’m not allowed to do snowboarding. But I’m allowed to do 200kmh with the skido, you know, snowmobiles,” he said.

He explained that restrictions vary between teams and even drivers.

“It’s very individual. Team by team. Even sometimes driver by driver,” he said.

“Like, normally skydiving would be banned. But, for example, for Lewis [Hamilton], the team knew that he loved it, so they let him do it,” Bottas explained of his former teammate.

The restrictions on Bottas’ off-track activities are far from unique in F1.

Max Verstappen has previously admitted he is banned from “dangerous sports” under his contract, including skiing, and says he hasn’t skied for five years to avoid injuries that could impact his career.

Other drivers have had more notable clashes with their contracts.

Charles Leclerc famously got into trouble with Ferrari for going skydiving without permission, admitting in a 2023 biography that he wouldn’t try skydiving again after the incident.

Even seemingly innocuous activities can be a concern.

Juan Pablo Montoya missed races in 2005 after a tennis accident, though speculation suggested a motocross bike may have been involved.

David Coulthard noted at the time that while some activities, like motorbiking, are permitted, drivers are expected to act sensibly, with F1 teams protecting their contracts through insurance clauses to cover injuries.