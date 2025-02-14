The championship-winning operation took to Silverstone where it presented its all-new car to a small cache of its most fanatical fans.

Alongside a live-streamed launch event, the new machine took to the track for the first time.

As McLaren did a day earlier, it ran in a temporary livery ahead of the F1 75 Live event next week.

The presentation achieved a number of objectives for the squad: a systems test with the new car on track and a showcase for its partners, including new title sponsor Atlassian.

“This is probably one of my favourite, if not my favourite day of the year,” said Williams team principal James Vowles.

“I remember pretty much every single year I’ve done this, because it’s tens of thousands of hours accumulated together, and when the car pulls out the garage and you hear it come alive, that is the start of the season, it’s where everything kicks off.”

Vowles described the new car is an evolution of last year’s, which propelled the team to ninth in the 2024 constructors’ championship.

“We’ve had a reasonable winter,” Vowles reasoned.

“The fields closing in together, and what you don’t know is how good a winter others have had.

“What I can say is I’m proud of the work we can achieve, what we have achieved across the winter.

“When you look at the car, you can see just 1000 details that are just another evolution of where we were before, so there’s been literally no bolt left to where it was.

“We’re making sure we’re continuously moving the team forward. Let’s see where that falls out.”

Williams ambassador Jenson Button, the 2009 world champion, who made his debut with the Grove squad in 2000, was also featured in the launch coverage.

“When the body does go on, it’s probably the first time this car has been whole ever,” he explained of the moments prior to the shakedown run.

“Through the winter, they’re all doing their own different things, and then it comes together for this very, very special day.

“So this will be the first time anyone has seen this car as one, including probably the mechanics.”

Carlos Sainz was given the honour of completing the first lap in the FW47, initially completing two laps of an abridged Silverstone layout.

He’ll hand over to Alex Albon later in the day, the squad limited to 200km of track running under filming day regulations.