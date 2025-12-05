The Japanese driver was promoted to the senior Red Bull squad after two races in 2025 following Liam Lawson’s early-season struggles, but despite his greater experience, Tsunoda scored just 30 points across 21 races — fewer than both Lawson and Isack Hadjar in the sister Racing Bulls cars.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, emerged as a title contender in the same car, highlighting the gap within the team.

Following the Qatar Grand Prix, Red Bull confirmed Tsunoda would not retain a race seat next season but would remain with the Red Bull family as a test and reserve driver.

Tsunoda said he had been informed of the decision by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko directly after the race at Lusail, adding that the decision hadn’t fully hit him yet.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed, and pissed off,” Tsunoda said.

“How I was told was right after the race [in Qatar], from Helmut, privately, that I’m not racing next year.

“Surprisingly, I’m okay. Not okay, like, I’m surviving okay. The morning after, I ordered breakfast as usual, the same food.

“Probably, I’m not recognising enough it will be the last race for this year, for next year. Maybe I’ll feel more after Abu Dhabi.

“But that’s how it went and how I feel now.”

Tsunoda admitted his Red Bull contract limited his ability to pursue other options for next season.

“Well, I didn’t have options,” he said.

“So the thing is, my contract was there so I couldn’t do much. I had a couple of interests from externally, but my contract didn’t really allow me to talk a lot with them, whatever.

“So that’s why I was really focused on Red Bull and, anyway, it was my priority for the last few years, the Red Bull family, because this is where I grew up.”

Reflecting on his 2025 season, Tsunoda admitted he missed racing in the Racing Bulls car he started the season with and acknowledged the difficulties he faced in matching Verstappen’s pace and adapting to the senior car after only two races.

“I’m not saying I don’t have regret at all,” he said.

“I’m missing the Racing Bulls car, which part of the car I developed since the regulations started. Some DNA is in there and you throw out your baby.

“So, I missed that and kind of regret that. At the same time, I don’t mostly regret it.

“I kind of understand it why this seat is a little bit difficult, but at the same time I think, towards the end especially, the team gave me a lot of support. I think at the last few races, it looks like I’m struggling, because sometimes I was exiting Q1.

“If you look at the result, it’s a lot different, but I see consistently the difference between me and Max.

“I can’t remember the last time I was four-and-a-half tenths back. I’m pretty happy with it.

“I jumped in in the middle of the season, he drove this car for four years, and being this close is something of a different situation to a lot of drivers who were driving [here] before.”

Looking forward, Tsunoda said he is using his time off the grid to gain a broader perspective on F1 and prepare for any future opportunities.

“I’m excited to see from different perspective, different eyes, next year, because, for the first time in my career, I’m not racing,” he said.

“I was not really sitting down in an office while people are racing. So I think I can refer to this way. I can see more overview, and communication every driver is doing.

“So maybe I can learn a lot of things that I never imagined now. So I’m excited for that. And also still try to be in this shape as much as possible so, when any opportunity comes, I’ll smash the opportunity.”

Tsunoda confirmed his focus remains on Abu Dhabi this weekend and the remainder of his 2025 season.

“F1 is my life,” he said.

“It’s too early stages [to think about anything else]. For now, the only motivation I have is F1.

“I’m not really thinking about that competition for now, but I’ll do as much as I can with any opportunity to make myself sharp.”