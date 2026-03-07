George Russell romped to the fastest time in final practice for the Australian Grand Prix with a 1m19.053s, finishing six tenths clear of Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc was third after leading much of the session, ahead of FP2 pace-setter Oscar Piastri, who was more than a second adrift of Russell’s benchmark.

Isack Hadjar was fifth for Red Bull, beating teammate Max Verstappen, while Kimi Antonelli finished seventh despite bringing out a late red flag after crashing heavily at Turn 2.

Lando Norris was eighth for McLaren ahead of Audi’s Gabriel Bortoleto and Haas rookie Oliver Bearman, who rounded out the top 10.

Qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix begins at 4pm AEDT.

