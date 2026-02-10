In 2025, F1 held a collective season launch. In 2026, that was abandoned in favour of teams doing their own thing.

With Aston Martin taking the covers off of its AMR26, the full field has been revealed.

Here’s every team’s car, one by one.

Red Bull RB22

Red Bull and Racing Bulls were the first to launch their liveries as part of a joint event in Detroit.

The two teams have switched engine suppliers this year, with Ford taking the reins.

Max Verstappen will be joined by Racing Bulls graduate Isack Hadjar in 2026.

Racing Bulls VCARB 03

Liam Lawson will be joined by F2 graduate Arvid Lindblad this year.

Like a lot of Red Bull rookies, Lindblad has had a meteoric rise to the top. His arc is similar to many before him, rising from F4 to F1 in just four years.

Is Lindblad the real deal? Red Bull seem to think so – even with just one F2 feature race win.

For Lawson, beating Lindblad should be the bare minimum.

Haas VF-26

Toyota has stepped up its involvement in 2026, taking naming rights sponsorship of Haas.

Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman return to the squad with high hopes of bringing the American team its first grand prix win.

Audi R26

Sauber becomes Audi in 2026.

After decades of teasing, the German car giant has finally re-entered F1 with its acquisition of Sauber.

Audi enters F1 not only as a constructor, but as an engine manufacturer too.

Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Boroleto will lead the team’s efforts on track, with Jonathan Wheatley team principal, project leader Mattia Binotto, and technical director James Key.

Mercedes W17

Mercedes was the first on track to shake down its W17 at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and early indications are that the Silver Arrows are the favourites for the title.

George Russell returns for his eighth F1 season alongside Kimi Antonelli, who is in just his second year.

Alpine A526

If there’s one team with a big question mark coming into 2026, then it’s Alpine.

Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto are known quantities, but the decision to ditch an in-house power unit program for a Mercedes-supplied engine is intriguing to say the least.

Will it be the key that opens the door to success?

Ferrari SF-26

Is Lewis Hamilton doomed to become another F1 champion to try and fail in a bid to end Ferrari’s world championship drought?

Neither he nor Charles Leclerc looked like a threat for the title in 2025. However, there were some glimpses of speed during the shakedown test in Barcelona.

Perhaps the Prancing Horse is the dark horse.

Williams FW48

What will Williams offer in 2026? The Grove-based team missed the first shakedown in Barcelona but insists they will be ready when the season begins.

The team has stability in its line-up with Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, but you can’t help but feel they are already on the back foot.

Cadillac

Finally, General Motors has an F1 team.

Cadillac are the great unknown going into 2026. The brand-new team brings experience in Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, but that’s about where the known quantities end.

In the ultracompetitive landscape of F1, it’s hard to see them getting off the bottom of the constructors’ championship – but stranger things have happened.

McLaren MCL40

Winners of the 2025 drivers’ championship and constructors’ championship, expectations are high for McLaren to go back-to-back.

Major changes to the regulations threaten to derail that bid. A new engine and a new chassis could completely flip the script.

Hopefully, 2025 will not be the last time we see Oscar Piastri challenging for the title.

Aston Martin

Last to arrive at pre-season testing and last to unveil its livery, it’s been a slow start to the season for Aston Martin.

If there is one team that has a ton of hype around it, it is Aston Martin, however.

With ex-Red Bull aerodynamist Adrian Newey in its ranks, there is an expectation that the AMR26 could be a contender from the outset.

The timesheets will tell.