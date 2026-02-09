During the 60th edition of the Super Bowl, Cadillac launched its livery with a space-inspired video dubbed The Mission Begins.

Photos published by Cadillac show an asymmetrical livery, with one side predominantly black and the other side predominantly white.

A show car featuring the livery was unveiled simultaneously in New York’s Time Square.

General Motors, by way of Cadillac, has entered Formula 1 in collaboration with engine supplier Ferrari.

In its debut season, Cadillac will field veteran duo Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, who boast a combined 526 starts, 16 wins, and 106 podium finishes.

Former Sauber driver and Ferrari reserve Guanyu Zhou will be Cadillac’s first reserve driver. Colton Herta will undertake testing duties with the team.

It’s anticipated that upwards of 130 million people witnessed the unveiling during the Super Bowl.

“This livery represents far more than a paint scheme; it represents who we are and what we bring to Formula 1,” said Dan Towriss, Cadillac Formula 1 CEO.

“Every detail is intentional: bold, modern, and unmistakably American, while respecting the heritage and precision that define this sport.

“Choosing to reveal our first race livery during the Super Bowl and in the heart of Times Square is a way to introduce our identity to the world at the intersection of performance, culture, and entertainment, and to connect with fans in places far beyond the paddock.”

TWG Global subsidiary TWG AI features on the sidepods as the naming rights partner. TWG Global owns the Cadillac Formula 1 team.

“Unveiling our official race livery is a huge milestone in a journey that started years ago — earning our place on the grid, assembling a world‑class team, and developing a race car worthy of Formula 1,” said GM president Mark Reuss.

“The momentum is building toward Melbourne and our Grand Prix debut. For GM, this race car showcases the American innovation, spirit, and pride we want to bring to the global stage of F1.”

Testing is set to continue in Bahrain on February 11-13 and will resume on February 18-20. The second test will have limited live coverage, while the third test will be broadcast in full.

Cadillac shook down its car in Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, sporting a special testing livery.