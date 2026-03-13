Organisers of the 2026 race have released a series of official renders showcasing key sections of the new Madring layout, which will make its debut on the calendar from September 11–13.

The images highlight several of the most distinctive parts of the 5.4-kilometre, 22-corner semi-urban circuit, including the main straight, the high-speed Hortaleza section, the Valdebebas sequence and the fan-focused Pelouse area.

However, the most striking feature remains the circuit’s signature corner, known as La Monumental.

Inspired by the shape of a traditional bullring, the sweeping Turn 12 will stretch 550 metres and feature a dramatic 24% banking, making it one of the most unusual corners on the F1 calendar.

Drivers are expected to spend roughly six seconds navigating the high-speed curve, with a stadium-style spectator area designed to accommodate around 45,000 fans.

The lap will begin with a 589-metre main straight where cars are expected to exceed 320 km/h before braking heavily for the opening complex.

With only just over 200 metres separating the start line from the first corner, the initial moments of the race are likely to prove particularly intense.

From there, the circuit transitions into the urban section of the track at Turn 3, a fast right-hander named Hortaleza after the nearby Madrid neighbourhood.

This section leads onto the longest straight of the circuit along Ribera del Sena Street, measuring 839 metres and again allowing cars to exceed 320 km/h.

Another defining part of the layout is the Valdebebas sequence, a flowing high-speed section that follows heavy braking into Turn 13.

Drivers will tackle Turns 14, 15 and 16 in quick succession before approaching another overtaking opportunity at Turn 17, where speeds are expected to drop sharply from around 280 km/h to roughly 100 km/h.

The surrounding area also incorporates one of the circuit’s main fan zones. The Pelouse area, located between Turns 14 and 15, will provide space for more than 50,000 spectators and will be connected to the event’s largest entertainment district during the race weekend.

Madring will combine sections of permanent circuit with public roads around the IFEMA Madrid complex, creating a hybrid layout close to the Spanish capital’s Barajas airport.

Organisers say the venue’s strong transport links will allow the majority of spectators to arrive by public transport.

Interest in the event has already been strong, with more than 70 percent of the circuit’s capacity sold ahead of the inaugural race.

Additional tickets have now been released for several of the newly revealed sections, including grandstand and hospitality areas overlooking the circuit’s most prominent corners.

The race will mark F1’s return to Madrid for the first time in 45 years, following the sport’s last appearance in the city at Jarama in 1981.