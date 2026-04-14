Titled The Kaiser, the project is a short film produced by Grey Universe Ltd. alongside B2Y Productions, NFK and A1, focusing on the build-up to Schumacher’s breakthrough debut in 1991.

It has been created as a proof of concept for a potential full-length feature, blending real historical events with dramatised storytelling.

“The Kaiser is a cinematic short film that tells the untold story of Michael Schumacher’s rise — from his breakthrough debut in 1991 to the defining moments that shaped a legend,” the film’s official description reads.

“Shot with a bold, cinematic approach and driven by a commitment to authenticity, the film brings one of motorsport’s greatest stories to life in a way never seen before.

“Created as a proof of concept for a future feature film, The Kaiser blends real historical events with immersive storytelling, capturing the intensity, pressure, and humanity behind the helmet.”

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The trailer also emphasises its production approach, noting it was “created using traditional filmmaking techniques. No generative AI was used.”

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Directed by Lubo Marinov, the 20-minute film centres on Schumacher’s debut weekend at the 1991 Belgian Grand Prix with Jordan, where he famously qualified seventh before retiring on the opening lap.

That performance proved enough to spark immediate interest across the paddock, leading to his swift move to Benetton and the launch of a record-breaking career that would yield seven world championships.

Bulgarian actor Jivko Sirakov takes on the role of Schumacher, joined by Kristo Stoichkov as Ayrton Senna, Dimiter D. Marinov as Eddie Jordan, Raymond Steers as Willi Weber and Viktoria Antonova as Corinna Schumacher.

“This project isn’t about glorifying a champion—it’s about the moment right before the legend was born,” Marinov said.

“A split-second in history where one race could change everything… or nothing.”

The release of the trailer has generated a mixed reaction among fans online, with praise for the concept and execution tempered by debate around the film’s title and elements of its portrayal.

The production team has launched a crowdfunding campaign as it seeks to expand the project into a full-scale feature, with the film set for release later this year.

The timing comes amid renewed focus on Schumacher’s legacy on screen, with Netflix set to release a separate documentary, Schumacher ’94, revisiting his first world championship season with Benetton.