The moment emerged in a video shared on social media after Hulkenberg returned home to Germany following the 2025 British Grand Prix, where he secured his first Formula 1 podium after 239 starts.

In the clip, his daughter Noemi was seen wearing the Sky Blues shirt, sparking curiosity among Australian fans about the connection.

Asked by Speedcafe about the link, Hulkenberg offered a simple explanation.

“The owners of the club, they’re friends of ours,” he admitted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney FC (@sydneyfootballclub) Advertisements

Sydney FC is owned by the Barlow family, who have been involved with the A-League club since it was formed in 2004.

They hold a reported 98 percent stake, with the remaining shares owned by the Crismale family and two other Australian investors.

The unexpected crossover between F1 and the A-Leagues quickly gained traction online at the time, with fans surprised to see the club feature in the middle of the emotional celebration marking the end of Hulkenberg’s long wait for a podium finish.

Now in 2026, Hulkenberg is part of the new works program backed by Audi as the German manufacturer begins its F1 era, following a lengthy build-up to its arrival on the grid.

“Yeah, feels nice. Feels good,” Hulkenberg told Speedcafe of seeing the project become reality.

“It’s been quite a long build up. And anticipation of this to become a reality.

“And to be honest, yeah just happy and ready to get it started now.

“It’s been, like I said, a long time coming…a lot of work done by a lot of people.

“So I’m happy to finally start the season and get into the groove.”

Despite the significance of representing one of the world’s biggest automotive brands, the 15-year F1 veteran said the level of responsibility is no different from any other season.

“I don’t know about added, but I think in F1 you always have a lot of responsibility,” he said.

“And you know you’re quite a crucial figure as a driver, obviously. So no different now this year.

“Obviously Audi’s a big recognised global brand. If you look at all our partners, all our global players, a lot of powerhouses that come together join forces for this project.

“So I’m just excited to get this journey started and to be part of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico Hulkenberg (@hulkhulkenberg)

Hulkenberg’s longevity in the sport recently drew praise from fellow driver Oscar Piastri, who described the German on the Quad Lock Hot Laps podcast as the most underrated driver currently on the F1 grid.

The 38-year-old responded light-heartedly to the compliment.

“I agree with him! Thanks for the compliment,” Hulkenberg said.

“I don’t know if I’m underrated, but I think there’s a reason why I’m in the business for 15 years.

“I recognise it and take it and thanks for the flowers also.”

As the new season unfolds, Hulkenberg said he expected the Audi-backed project to battle within the midfield, though he admitted it remains too early to gauge the true competitive order.

“I think we are in the midfield,” he said.

“The question is where in the midfield? In the upper or the lower part. Hopefully towards the front of it.

“That’s the ambition and the target to push to be there and to be competitive and to grow and develop this year.”

He added the aim for the 2026 campaign was straightforward.

“A lot of fun. A lot of success. And a lot of points! And growth,” he said.

Hulkenberg heads into this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix looking to bounce back after retiring on the way to the grid in Melbourne with a technical issue, while team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto scored Audi’s first ever F1 points with ninth place.