Formula 1 returns to Shanghai this weekend for the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix, round two of the championship, just a week after an electrifying opener in Melbourne.
The Australian Grand Prix saw Mercedes and Ferrari trade blows at the front, with George Russell ultimately fending off teammate Kimi Antonelli to set the tone for the new regulation era — much as Mercedes did when the sport underwent sweeping changes in 2014.
The Shanghai International Circuit, a 5.451km blend of high-speed straights and technical corners, promises another tactical and physical test for teams.
Its long back straight and heavy braking zones into tight corners reward aerodynamic efficiency and braking stability, while the twisty middle sector exposes any weaknesses in chassis balance.
This weekend will also mark the first sprint round of the year, offering a unique challenge for the radically reworked cars and giving teams a mid-weekend opportunity to fight for crucial points.
For Mercedes, Shanghai has historically been a happy hunting ground. Since the Chinese Grand Prix first appeared on the calendar in 2004, Mercedes have taken six wins, although their last victory came in 2019.
Ferrari and McLaren both have four wins at the circuit, while Red Bull has claimed three. Lewis Hamilton also has fond memories here, taking sprint pole and the sprint race win in 2025 — the only bright spot of his debut season with Ferrari.
Oscar Piastri will again be the focal point for Australian fans. After crashing out of the season opener in Melbourne in front of his home crowd, the McLaren driver heads to Shanghai looking to rebound.
With the first sprint of the year and a circuit that rewards both strategy and precision, Piastri has a fresh opportunity to regain momentum and impress on one of F1’s most technically demanding tracks, where he won last year.
With fresh technical rules still settling, sprint points on offer, and a track that rewards precision and power in equal measure, the Chinese Grand Prix shapes as both a continuation of the season’s opening drama and a fresh test of which teams can truly adapt to F1’s boldest new era.
When is the Chinese Grand Prix?
The Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit takes place on March 13-15 (AEDT).
What time does the Chinese Grand Prix start?
The 2026 Chinese Grand Prix will start at 6pm AEDT on Sunday, March 15. Scroll down for more time zones.
What is the weather for the Chinese Grand Prix?
The forecast for Shanghai this weekend is sunny, with some clouds forecast on Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the mid to late teens, with 15 degrees on Friday, 18 degrees on Saturday and 16 degrees on Sunday.
How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix in Australia
The Chinese Grand Prix will be live on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.
Can I live stream the Australian Grand Prix in Australia?
The Chinese Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.
How to watch F1 TV commentary feed
The alternative F1 TV commentary feed is available to Foxtel customers with a set top box. Kayo Sports subscribers can only watch the F1 TV feed during Sunday’s Grand Prix.
Chinese Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEDT)
Friday, March 13
Practice 1: 2:00pm-3:45pmpm AEDT
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Sprint Qualifying: 5:45pm-6:25pm AEDT
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Saturday, March 14
Sprint: 1:56pm-2:35pm AEDT
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Qualifying: 5:55pm-7:05pm AEDT
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Sunday, March 15
Build-up: 4:30pm-5:55pm AEDT
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
Race: 5:55pm-8:00pm AEDT
Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go
How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix in New Zealand
Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Chinese Grand Prix, with Sky Sport 3 airing the action on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday’s action being seen on Sky Sport 1.
Can I live stream the Chinese Grand Prix in New Zealand?
The Chinese Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service Sky Go or Sky Sport Now.
Chinese Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZDT)
Friday, March 13
Practice 1: 4:00pm-6:00pm NZDT
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Sprint Qualifying: 7:45pm-10:00pm NZDT
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Saturday, March 14
Sprint: 3:25pm-5:30pm NZDT
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Qualifying: 7:30pm-10:00pm NZDT
Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Sunday, March 15
Build-up: 6:30pm-7:55pm NZDT
Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Race: 7:55pm-10:00pm NZDT
Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo
Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix schedule
|Friday, 13 March
|Duration
|Local
|AEDT
|AEST
|ACDT
|ACST
|AWST
|NZ
|SRO GT Cup – Greater Bay Area GT Cup
|First Practice Session
|25 minutes
|8:20
|11:20
|10:20
|10:50
|9:50
|8:20
|13:20
|F1 Academy
|Practice Session
|40 minutes
|9:10
|12:10
|11:10
|11:40
|10:40
|9:10
|14:10
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|60 minutes
|11:30
|14:30
|13:30
|14:00
|13:00
|11:30
|16:30
|Porsche Carrera Cup Asia
|Practice Session
|45 minutes
|12:55
|15:55
|14:55
|15:25
|14:25
|12:55
|17:55
|F1 Academy
|Qualifying Session
|30 minutes
|14:05
|17:05
|16:05
|16:35
|15:35
|14:05
|19:05
|FORMULA 1
|SPRINT QUALIFYING
|44 minutes
|15:30
|18:30
|17:30
|18:00
|17:00
|15:30
|20:30
|SRO GT Cup – Greater Bay Area GT Cup
|Second Practice Session
|25 minutes
|17:00
|20:00
|19:00
|19:30
|18:30
|17:00
|22:00
|Satuday, 14 March
|SRO GT Cup – Greater Bay Area GT Cup
|Qualifying Session
|25 minutes
|8:15
|11:15
|10:15
|10:45
|9:45
|8:15
|13:15
|Porsche Carrera Cup Asia
|Qualifying Session
|30 minutes
|9:10
|12:10
|11:10
|11:40
|10:40
|9:10
|14:10
|FORMULA 1
|SPRINT (19 Laps or 60 Mins)
|60 minutes
|11:00
|14:00
|13:00
|13:30
|12:30
|11:00
|16:00
|SRO GT Cup – Greater Bay Area GT Cup
|First Race (30 Mins +1 Lap)
|30 minutes
|12:25
|15:25
|14:25
|14:55
|13:55
|12:25
|17:25
|F1 Academy
|First Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|39 minutes
|13:45
|16:45
|15:45
|16:15
|15:15
|13:45
|18:45
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING
|60 minutes
|15:00
|16:00
|17:00
|17:30
|16:30
|15:00
|20:00
|Porsche Carrera Cup Asia
|First Race (13 Laps or 30 Mins)
|30 minutes
|16:55
|19:55
|18:55
|19:25
|18:25
|16:55
|21:55
|Sunday, 15 March
|SRO GT Cup – Greater Bay Area GT Cup
|Second Race (30 Mins +1 Lap)
|30 minutes
|9:10
|12:10
|11:10
|11:40
|10:40
|9:10
|14:10
|F1 Academy
|Second Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|30 minutes
|10:40
|13:40
|12:40
|13:10
|12:10
|10:40
|15:40
|Porsche Carrera Cup Asia
|Second Race (13 Laps or 30 Mins)
|30 minutes
|11:55
|14:55
|13:55
|14:25
|13:25
|11:55
|16:55
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (56 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|120 minutes
|15:00
|18:00
|17:00
|17:30
|16:30
|15:00
|20:00
Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship (After Australian GP)
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Wins
|Poles
|Points
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1
|1
|25
|2
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|0
|0
|18
|7
|7
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|0
|0
|15
|10
|3
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|0
|0
|12
|13
|3
|5
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|0
|0
|10
|15
|2
|6
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|0
|0
|8
|17
|2
|7
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|0
|0
|6
|12
|2
|8
|6
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|0
|0
|4
|21
|2
|9
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|0
|0
|1
|24
|1
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
|0
|0
|25
|1
|11
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|11
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|11
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|11
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|11
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|11
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|11
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|11
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|11
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
|0
|0
|25
|0
Discussion about this post