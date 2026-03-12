Formula 1 returns to Shanghai this weekend for the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix, round two of the championship, just a week after an electrifying opener in Melbourne.

The Australian Grand Prix saw Mercedes and Ferrari trade blows at the front, with George Russell ultimately fending off teammate Kimi Antonelli to set the tone for the new regulation era — much as Mercedes did when the sport underwent sweeping changes in 2014.

The Shanghai International Circuit, a 5.451km blend of high-speed straights and technical corners, promises another tactical and physical test for teams.

Its long back straight and heavy braking zones into tight corners reward aerodynamic efficiency and braking stability, while the twisty middle sector exposes any weaknesses in chassis balance.

This weekend will also mark the first sprint round of the year, offering a unique challenge for the radically reworked cars and giving teams a mid-weekend opportunity to fight for crucial points.

For Mercedes, Shanghai has historically been a happy hunting ground. Since the Chinese Grand Prix first appeared on the calendar in 2004, Mercedes have taken six wins, although their last victory came in 2019.

Ferrari and McLaren both have four wins at the circuit, while Red Bull has claimed three. Lewis Hamilton also has fond memories here, taking sprint pole and the sprint race win in 2025 — the only bright spot of his debut season with Ferrari.

Oscar Piastri will again be the focal point for Australian fans. After crashing out of the season opener in Melbourne in front of his home crowd, the McLaren driver heads to Shanghai looking to rebound.

With the first sprint of the year and a circuit that rewards both strategy and precision, Piastri has a fresh opportunity to regain momentum and impress on one of F1’s most technically demanding tracks, where he won last year.

With fresh technical rules still settling, sprint points on offer, and a track that rewards precision and power in equal measure, the Chinese Grand Prix shapes as both a continuation of the season’s opening drama and a fresh test of which teams can truly adapt to F1’s boldest new era.

When is the Chinese Grand Prix?

The Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit takes place on March 13-15 (AEDT).

What time does the Chinese Grand Prix start?

The 2026 Chinese Grand Prix will start at 6pm AEDT on Sunday, March 15. Scroll down for more time zones.

What is the weather for the Chinese Grand Prix?

The forecast for Shanghai this weekend is sunny, with some clouds forecast on Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the mid to late teens, with 15 degrees on Friday, 18 degrees on Saturday and 16 degrees on Sunday.

How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix in Australia

The Chinese Grand Prix will be live on Fox Sports 506. There is no live free-to-air coverage or post-race free-to-air highlights of the event in Australia.

Can I live stream the Australian Grand Prix in Australia?

The Chinese Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Foxtel’s subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

How to watch F1 TV commentary feed

The alternative F1 TV commentary feed is available to Foxtel customers with a set top box. Kayo Sports subscribers can only watch the F1 TV feed during Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Chinese Grand Prix Fox Sports broadcast times (AEDT)

Friday, March 13

Practice 1: 2:00pm-3:45pmpm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sprint Qualifying: 5:45pm-6:25pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Saturday, March 14

Sprint: 1:56pm-2:35pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Qualifying: 5:55pm-7:05pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Sunday, March 15

Build-up: 4:30pm-5:55pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

Race: 5:55pm-8:00pm AEDT

Fox Sports 506, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go

How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix in New Zealand

Sky Sport will have broadcast coverage of the Chinese Grand Prix, with Sky Sport 3 airing the action on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday’s action being seen on Sky Sport 1.

Can I live stream the Chinese Grand Prix in New Zealand?

The Chinese Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sport’s subscription streaming service Sky Go or Sky Sport Now.

Chinese Grand Prix Sky Sports broadcast times (NZDT)

Friday, March 13

Practice 1: 4:00pm-6:00pm NZDT

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sprint Qualifying: 7:45pm-10:00pm NZDT

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Saturday, March 14

Sprint: 3:25pm-5:30pm NZDT

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Qualifying: 7:30pm-10:00pm NZDT

Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Sunday, March 15

Build-up: 6:30pm-7:55pm NZDT

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Race: 7:55pm-10:00pm NZDT

Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport Now, SkyGo

Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix schedule

Friday, 13 March Duration Local AEDT AEST ACDT ACST AWST NZ SRO GT Cup – Greater Bay Area GT Cup First Practice Session 25 minutes 8:20 11:20 10:20 10:50 9:50 8:20 13:20 F1 Academy Practice Session 40 minutes 9:10 12:10 11:10 11:40 10:40 9:10 14:10 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 60 minutes 11:30 14:30 13:30 14:00 13:00 11:30 16:30 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Practice Session 45 minutes 12:55 15:55 14:55 15:25 14:25 12:55 17:55 F1 Academy Qualifying Session 30 minutes 14:05 17:05 16:05 16:35 15:35 14:05 19:05 FORMULA 1 SPRINT QUALIFYING 44 minutes 15:30 18:30 17:30 18:00 17:00 15:30 20:30 SRO GT Cup – Greater Bay Area GT Cup Second Practice Session 25 minutes 17:00 20:00 19:00 19:30 18:30 17:00 22:00 Satuday, 14 March SRO GT Cup – Greater Bay Area GT Cup Qualifying Session 25 minutes 8:15 11:15 10:15 10:45 9:45 8:15 13:15 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Qualifying Session 30 minutes 9:10 12:10 11:10 11:40 10:40 9:10 14:10 FORMULA 1 SPRINT (19 Laps or 60 Mins) 60 minutes 11:00 14:00 13:00 13:30 12:30 11:00 16:00 SRO GT Cup – Greater Bay Area GT Cup First Race (30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 12:25 15:25 14:25 14:55 13:55 12:25 17:25 F1 Academy First Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 39 minutes 13:45 16:45 15:45 16:15 15:15 13:45 18:45 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING 60 minutes 15:00 16:00 17:00 17:30 16:30 15:00 20:00 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia First Race (13 Laps or 30 Mins) 30 minutes 16:55 19:55 18:55 19:25 18:25 16:55 21:55 Sunday, 15 March SRO GT Cup – Greater Bay Area GT Cup Second Race (30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 9:10 12:10 11:10 11:40 10:40 9:10 14:10 F1 Academy Second Race (13 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 30 minutes 10:40 13:40 12:40 13:10 12:10 10:40 15:40 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Second Race (13 Laps or 30 Mins) 30 minutes 11:55 14:55 13:55 14:25 13:25 11:55 16:55 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (56 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 120 minutes 15:00 18:00 17:00 17:30 16:30 15:00 20:00

