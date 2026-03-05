Sky Sports has announced its full roster for the year, with Patrick notably absent after previously featuring primarily at races in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The coverage will again be led by commentator David Croft, alongside Simon Lazenby, Natalie Pinkham, Ted Kravitz, Rachel Brookes and Craig Slater as presenters and reporters.

The expert and analyst group includes Martin Brundle, Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Jacques Villeneuve, Naomi Schiff, Bernie Collins, Karun Chandhok, Jamie Chadwick and Anthony Davidson, with Harry Benjamin continuing to stand in for Croft at selected rounds.

Patrick joined the broadcaster ahead of the 2021 United States Grand Prix and made her last appearance during the 2025 US Grand Prix weekend.

The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver had become a regular presence during F1’s expansion in North America, as the championship grew to three grands prix in the United States.

Her time in the role was at times divisive, particularly following comments she made during broadcasts about women in motorsport and the nature of Formula 1.



On one occasion, she described the championship as “masculine” and discussed the mindset required to compete at the highest level.

Away from broadcasting, Patrick has also faced scrutiny in recent years over views expressed on her podcast and for her involvement in political events in the United States, including chairing a town hall meeting during the 2024 election cycle with US Vice President JD Vance and appearing alongside US President Donald Trump.

Fox Sports carries Sky Sport F1 coverage on its platform.