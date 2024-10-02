The feat includes winning the Monaco Grand Prix, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Indianapolis 500.

Alonso won on the streets of Monaco in 2006 and 2007 and won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018 and 2019.

However, the Indianapolis 500 has been a sore spot for Alonso.

In 2017, he stunned with the fifth fastest time in qualifying but suffered an engine failure after 179 laps.

His return in 2019 was a disaster. After a collaborative program with Andretti Global in his first attempt, McLaren went solo for Alonso’s second effort.

A myriad of issues plagued the team’s campaign and the Spaniard failed to qualify.

His most recent attempt in 2020 came in McLaren’s first year after it bought into the Schmidt Peterson Motorsport operation.

Alonso was only 21st in the COVID-19 delayed race.

Speaking at a Cognizant event, Alonso downplayed the possibility of contesting the Indianapolis 500 any time soon as he seeks a third Formula 1 world championship.

“There is a very appealing thing, which is winning the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula 1, winning Le Mans in endurance racing, and winning the Indy 500 in oval racing, which is called the Triple Crown of motor racing,” he explained.

“I attempted the Indy 500 three times and didn’t succeed. It’s the only one missing, but at the moment it’s not in my plan. I’m very, very focused in Formula 1 now for the next two or three years. I want to win the third world title.

“This is my first and only priority at the moment. After that – because I will be 45, 46 – I think the commitment that it will require to do the Indy 500, the amount of learning that I will have to redo again, it will be a little bit too much. That’s what I think now.

“I cannot say 100 percent, but it will be too much, and as I said other goals in life as well.”

If not the Indianapolis 500, then Alonso has another prize in mind.

In 2020, Alonso contested the Dakar Rally with Toyota and in his first attempt finished 13th.

Since his return to Formula 1 in 2021, the 43-year-old has solely focused on the world championship.

The winner of 32 grands prix said a return to rally raid is on his agenda.

“I think my next biggest challenge will be the Dakar Rally,” said Alonso.

“If I can win Dakar I think it will be hugely rewarding for me personally because I can win in Formula 1, I can win in endurance racing, winning Le Mans and Daytona, and if I can win in rally as well it will mean a lot for me as a driver.”