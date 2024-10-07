The world championship leader described his car as “f***ked” in response to a question during a Thursday press conference in Marina Bay.

His comments followed an interview with Mohammed Ben Sulayem, in which the FIA president denounced the use of foul language.

A day after Verstappen’s remarks, the Dutchman was summoned to the stewards’ where he was given community service as punishment for breaching the FIA’s International Sporting Code.

Herbert was among the panel of officials who investigated and ultimately decided to punish the three-time world champion.

“The press conferences are beamed around the world,” Herbert told CasinoHawks.

“There is more swearing than there ever has been. A press conference is not the place for it.

“Some journalists have said the sport is trying to make robots out of the drivers. That’s not the case.

“You are just asking them not to swear which I think is the right thing. Most drivers don’t swear.”

Throughout a race weekend, drivers have mandatory media engagements, including official FIA press conferences.

Those sessions provide broadcasters and the written media the opportunity to ask questions of a panel of drivers, with parts of the conference broadcast to the world.

Verstappen’s comments in Singapore were made during the ‘written’ element of the press conference. Nonetheless, officials deemed his language inappropriate.

“We had a good open chat with Max for about 20 minutes, half an hour, in what was a difficult situation,” Herbert explained.

“You could see in his face he was really worked up about it.

“But when he left, he appeared to be mollified about the process and why it’s there.

“He did not blame us as stewards.

“As stewards we have a range of tools to punish drivers,” Herbert added.

“We are there to implement the rules and make a decision together.

“We could have fined him, but we felt it would be more beneficial to get him to do something socially responsible. It is up to Max and the FIA what that is.

“It all blew up afterwards because he went to the press conference and gave one-word answers then held his own impromptu press conference outside in the paddock.

“That showed Max’s rebellious streak.

“I love that side of him, it is what makes Max, Max, his honest and outspoken character, but there is a time and a place.

“Personally, I think there is too much swearing. I don’t want my five-year-old grandchild listening to that sort of language.”

Following his punishment, Verstappen appeared in official FIA press conferences after both qualifying and the race.

On both occasions, he offered clipped responses before hosting his own media session afterwards, where he was more expansive.

The first of those began out the front of the media centre before continuing as he headed downstairs and through the paddock after being ushered on to television commitments by the FIA’s communications manager.

Following the race, Verstappen held a session in the Red Bull hospitality suite.

The 27-year-old maintains that swearing is a normal part of life and refused to compromise his personality to appease the FIA.

It remains unclear whether his stance will continue when F1 returns in Austin for the United States Grand Prix on October 18-20.