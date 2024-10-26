Even with just five weekends remaining this season, teams are working to develop their cars.

The bulk of that effort this weekend is on reliability, specifically cooling, with Ferrari taking a dramatic approach to the topic with gills on its airbox.

But there are some performance upgrades in the lane too, with McLaren introducing a new floor which it describes as “heavily revised.”

RB also has a small collection of performance parts, though teams’ focus has unquestionably been on keeping the cars cool in the thin air and high altitude of Mexico City.

Red Bull Racing

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Coke/Engine

Cover Circuit specific -Cooling Range Enlarged volume of the central top body. Given the ambient conditions unique to this circuit, RBR need a larger PU cooling exit and have chosen to alter the central part of the top body to achieve the anticipated capacity. Front Corner Circuit specific -Cooling Range Enlarged volume of the exit duct Again, to cope with the brake energies and ambient conditions, a larger exit duct has been prepared to enhance the cooling capacity.

Ferrari

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Cooling

Louvres Circuit specific -Cooling Range Additional bodywork exit louvres Specific to the requirements of the Mexico City circuit, these new bodywork exit louvres are extending the top end of the engine cooling capacity, at the expense of car efficiency

McLaren

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Coke/Engine

Cover Circuit specific -Cooling Range High Cooling Sidepod and Engine Cover To provide sufficient power unit cooling in the particular ambient conditions observed in Mexico, the sidepod and engine cover have been revised to

increase air flow through the cooling ducts. Cooling

Louvres Circuit specific -Cooling Range High Cooling Louvres As part of the high cooling sidepod design, the cooling louvre area has been increased, enabling the increase in air flow required. Floor Body Performance -Local Load Revised Floor The floor design has been heavily revised, with geometric changes in all areas, resulting in an increase of aerodynamic load across all conditions.

Williams

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Beam Wing Circuit specific – Drag Range Optional trailing edge trim is available for

the RLW. This is simply a reduction in chord

length The trimmed chord increases the efficiency of the overall rear wing assembly. Drag and downforce are both reduced but in a way that may be efficient in Mexico. Coke/Engine

Cover Circuit specific – Cooling Range Larger bodywork with larger central exit

area. To cover the increased PU cooling requirements in Mexico that result from the altitude, a larger bodywork exit is available to increase the air flow through the coolers.

RB