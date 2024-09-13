The championship-leading squad, which is under intense pressure from McLaren to retain its position atop the standings, has a new floor for this weekend.

It comes as the squad seeks to resolve balance issues with the RB20 that have hampered its performance in recent races.

Elsewhere RB has a new rear corner which it hopes will add load to its car, while RB will give Daniel Ricciardo the upgrades Yuki Tsunoda had in Monza, as well as introduce a circuit-specific front wing.

Red Bull Racing

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Floor Body Performance -Flow Conditioning Floor tunnel geometry subtly revised by locally

raising or lowering the surfaces. Changes applied to improve the pressure gradients

along the floor to improve the flow locally and

downstream in all conditions.

Aston Martin

Updated component Primary reason for update Geometric differences compared to previous version Brief description on how the update works Rear Corner Performance -Local Load The trim to the bottom edge of the lower deflector

has been revised. The revised lower deflector bottom edge geometry

modifies the local flowfield around the rear part of

the floor improving its performance.

RB