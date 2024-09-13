The championship-leading squad, which is under intense pressure from McLaren to retain its position atop the standings, has a new floor for this weekend.
It comes as the squad seeks to resolve balance issues with the RB20 that have hampered its performance in recent races.
Elsewhere RB has a new rear corner which it hopes will add load to its car, while RB will give Daniel Ricciardo the upgrades Yuki Tsunoda had in Monza, as well as introduce a circuit-specific front wing.
Red Bull Racing
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Floor Body
|Performance -Flow Conditioning
|Floor tunnel geometry subtly revised by locally
raising or lowering the surfaces.
|Changes applied to improve the pressure gradients
along the floor to improve the flow locally and
downstream in all conditions.
Aston Martin
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Rear Corner
|Performance -Local Load
|The trim to the bottom edge of the lower deflector
has been revised.
|The revised lower deflector bottom edge geometry
modifies the local flowfield around the rear part of
the floor improving its performance.
RB
|Updated component
|Primary reason for update
|Geometric differences compared to previous version
|Brief description on how the update works
|Front Wing
|Circuit specific -Balance Range
|Reduced camber flap compared to previous low-balance components.
|This less cambered front flap reduces the amount
of overall load generated by the front wing
assembly, to efficiently balance the car at circuits
which are both low-drag and low-balance.