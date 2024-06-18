The Craig brothers finished one-two in Pulsars, just as they did at the previous outing. But this time the overall honours went to Jamie with two wins to Josh's one.

Right with them in Race 1 was Scott Tidyman with Dan Smith and Ian Joyce the next best. The race was cut short after the Safety Car was deployed for Rod Albronda. Smith was third in Race 2 from Tidyman with a gap to Jett Herring, Gavan Reynolds and Jerome Pirozzi.

Josh Craig won the final race, by 0.26s over Jamie. They were the class of the field and pulled 7.2s on third which went to Tidyman. Then followed Reynolds and Smith, and Herring and Pirozzi.

Leading from the front, Tim Herring won the first two MX5 outings but had to come from second in the early stages to win Race 3. In the first Robert Giovenco progressed from fourth to second to finish ahead of Stuart McFadyen and Jett Herring.

Giovenco was second in Race 2 but was out on the second lap. That left Jett Herring to take second in front of Kiara Zabetakis, John Fraser and McFadyen. Herring scored another second in the last with McFadyen next from Fraser and Zabetakis.

In the first of three Excel races, Wayne Jones led all the way. But a 5s penalty pushed him back to fourth. Third early John Marwick was able to clear Shannon Williams and Wayne Vinckx to cross the line second and take the win.

William was in front early in Race 2 before Markwick passed him and took the win. Mike Smith placed second ahead of Williams, Jones and Gavin Faulkner. Smith led the third before overtaken by Markwick. Just behind them was Jones, with a gap to Williams, Neve and Faulkner.

After he qualified fourth Darren Steeden took his Chev-powered Ford Escort to three wins in Super TT. Greg Boyle (Nissan Skyline R32 GTR) scored pole position, 3.7s ahead of everyone but had an engine issue where it was cutting out.

He finished fourth in the opener behind Steeden, Barry Kelleher (TA2 Ford Mustang) and Myles Jones (Honda Civic). Kelleher was second in the Race 2 ahead of Boyle with Jones fourth. Jones was second in the last, in front of David Loftus (Toyota Starlet Turbo) and Aaron Giuntini (Civic).

Outright Alfa Romeo/BMW E36 wins in the first two races went to David Capraro (Alfa Romeo Mito) over Simon Greirson (GTV6) and Carmelo Mirabella (147 GTA) respectively. They and the open class Alfas didn't contest Race 3. Urs Muller (156) took three Twin Spark class victories while Jeff Barnes was the best of the BMWs.

The next round of Motor Racing Australia is at Sydney Motorsport Park on July 26.