For the fourth consecutive year the Darwin Triple Crown features a requirement for teams to adopt indigenous colours at the Hidden Valley circuit.

Among those to sport fully themed liveries are the BRT Mustangs driven by James Courtney and Aaron Cameron.

They have come out first and second respectively on Speedcafe’s Pirtek Poll, with the Snowy River entry scoring almost 20 percent of the vote at the time of writing.

The design on the cars is the work of Presten Warren, an artist of Kokatha, Mirning, Wirangu, Arabana, and Dieri descent.

According to the team, the cars are titled ‘Two Tribes,’ reflecting Warren’s deep connection to both the desert and saltwater countries.

The artwork was adapted to the BRT Mustangs by the team’s livery designer Peter Hughes.

Polling third is the #12 SCT Camaro that celebrates Jaxon Evans’ Fijian heritage. That car is unfortunately out of the weekend following a crash on Saturday.

Brad Jones Racing’s #96 Macauley Jones Camaro and the Penrite Mustangs of Grove Racing have also proven popular, sitting fourth and fifth on the poll.

