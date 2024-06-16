The Red Bull Ampol Racing driver will share the front row this afternoon with Erebus Motorsport's Brodie Kostecki, who was 0.1374s slower in the Top 10 Shootout for Race 12, with championship leader Will Brown third in the second of the Triple Eight Race Engineering Chevrolets.

Feeney (#88 Camaro) looked on the back foot, relatively speaking, when he was the third driver onto the race track but laid down a 1:05.9205s which looked difficult to beat.

That proved to be the case when none of the next five drivers onto the race track could knock it off, leaving just Kostecki and Brown in contention for pole.

Kostecki, whose #1 Camaro underwent an overnight engine change, set the fastest first and third sectors of the session but ran slightly wide at the Turn 6 Hairpin and clocked a 1:06.0579s.

Brown, who had Kostecki playfully flashing the headlights in his rear view mirror on his warm up lap, then came out and set a 1:06.0687s in the #87 Camaro.

The Triple Eight driver will thus share Row 2 with PremiAir Racing's James Golding (#31 Nulon Camaro) after the latter achieved a 1:06.1736s.

Erebus's Jack Le Brocq (#9 Tyrepower Camaro) claimed fifth on a 1:06.2156s and Matt Stone Racing's Cameron Hill (#4 Dabble Camaro) sixth on a 1:06.3222s.

Dick Johnson Racing's Will Davison (#17 Shell V-Power Mustang) dropped from fourth to seventh with a 1:06.3412s on somewhat roaded tyres, while PremiAir's Tim Slade (#23 Nulon Camaro) ended up eighth with a 1:06.3648s on roaded inside tyres.

DJR's Anton De Pasquale (#11 Shell V-Power Mustang) moved up one spot to ninth with a 1:06.5490s on roaded fronts.

Supercheap Auto wildcard Cooper Murray had used all his new tyres when he finished fifth in the earlier qualifying session in the #888 Camaro, and the Triple Eight debutant ended up 10th on a 1:06.8490s once the shootout was done.

Race 12, another 48-lapper (137km), is scheduled to start at 15:10 local time/15:40 AEST.

Results: Top 10 Shootout for Race 12, Betr Darwin Triple Crown