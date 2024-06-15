Reigning champion Brodie Kostecki will head into Sunday with a fresh engine off the back of troubled two days at Hidden Valley so far for the Erebus driver.

He was hampered by engine problems in practice yesterday before an issue on the lap to the grid led to the team attempting repairs immediately before today's race.

Kostecki was slow getting away for the formation lap and pulled into the garage as the race went green, not turning a racing lap.

Percat, meanwhile, finished a solid seventh in his MSR Camaro, before the team was alerted to a potential issue from GM engine supplier KRE.

“On advice from KRE, we have decided to complete a precautionary engine change on Car #10 following Race 11,” said a team spokesperson.

A BJR spokesperson has also confirmed a precautionary change on Macauley Jones' #96 Camaro.