Mostert headed up the Pro drivers' first qualifier before Talbot did the same in Q2 for the AMs with times of 1:25.9125 and 1:26.4503 in the fifth round of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS.

Second of the Pros was Jayden Ojeda in the Tigani Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3 while third quickest was the second Arise Ferraris in the hands of Jaxon Evans.

The session had a red flag period when Marcel Zalloua spun the Tigani Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II at Turn 4.

The session resumed with just a couple of minutes remaining where Ojeda and Evans relegated Will Brown (Melbourne Performance Centre Audi) from second to fourth.

Behind Brown were Brendon Leitch (MPC Audi), Declan Fraser (Triple Eight Mercedes-AMG), Brenton Grove (Grove Racing Mercedes-AMG), Alex Peroni (Team BRM) and Alex Gardner (Volanti Rosso Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage GT3).

Behind Talbot in Q2, second was Brad Schumacher (sharing with Brown), ahead of Mark Rosser (partnered with Peroni), and Paul Stokell (with Renee Gracie in a MPC Audi).

Triple Eight's Peter Hackett was very late in getting his fifth fastest time after there was an issue with a loose pedal box. He finished ahead of Garth Walden (with Michael Sheargold in the GWR Mercedes-AMG) and Elliott Schutte in the other Arise Ferrari.

Race 1 of an hour's duration is schedule to start at 3:50pm.