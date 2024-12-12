The FIA will implement measures to grow karting at individual national levels and also streamline the way competitors can access competitions through the encouragement of further Arrive and Drive championships that have become popular over recent years.

One of the General Assembly’s three pillars following the annual meeting in Rwanda last week is the creation of a ‘Karting Task Force’ whose aim is to support national body’s (ASNs) with the frameworks and best practices to implement the FIA’s initiatives.

FIA representatives will visit and support three to five ASNs per year and provide them with the support to achieve those initiatives.

The FIA has also inaugurated the FIA President’s Medal where up to three will be provided to ASNs that have adopted the National Kart Ranking system.

Given the success of the Australian Kart Championship – the biggest domestic Kart Championship by numbers in the Southern Hemisphere, if not the world – one would have to think the Australian model would be at the forefront of the initiatives that the FIA is looking to implement.

Another new initiative for 2025 will be the creation of a Karting Excellence Centre. It will gather young drivers from around the world at the yet-to-be-located Centre for a week with programs focused around driving, technical, physical and mental development. Then, there will be a competitive, six day element where selected drivers compete for ‘significant prizes’.

The top junior driver across the four key test elements will receive financial support to continue through the karting system, while the leading senior driver will receive support into an FIA certified national Formula 4 Championship.

The final outcome from the General Assembly relates to Arrive and Drive competitions.

The FIA will provide a framework for Arrive and Drive that can be implemented at ‘club and commercially-organised level, through to ASN and promoter-run national and regional events, and finally FIA international levels.’

The organisation insists it won’t compete with existing competitions – such as WSK and European and World Championships – but provide a parallel, complementary alternative aimed primarily at those ‘who do not have the interest or competences to engage on the mechanical side’ while not impacting on those who wish to engage in such.

Over the last two to three decades international, one-off competitions – such as the Rotax Max Grand Finals – have popularised this style of competition.

More recently, the FIA Academy Trophy – a three round junior series with ASN-nominated representatives – has gained traction – and in 2024 the FIA Champions of the Future Academy became the most extensive program of this type with a six event, twelve round Championship for Mini, Junior and Senior competitors.

“This new Global Karting Plan will continue to build on the strong foundations already in place, and help to eliminate economic barriers and expand participation all over the world,” said FIA Karting Commission President, Akbar Ebrahim. “We are dedicated to broadening the base of the karting pyramid and welcoming new talent into the sport.”

In the FIA release, karting in the Olympic Games wasn’t mentioned, however as Speedcafe reported in September, it isn’t off the radar of Australia’s ASN, Karting Australia and Motorsport Australia with a view to 2032 when the Games heads to Queensland.