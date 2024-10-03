The two brands are working towards an F1 relationship for 2026 as they partner on the design and manufacture of a power unit under the world championship’s next generation of technical rules.

It was a partnership announced at the start of 2023 as the world championship winning F1 team switches from Honda power to its in-house solution.

Initially a commercial agreement, it has been expanded with the American auto giant working alongside Red Bull Powertrains in development of the engine.

The relationship has also expanded beyond that specific program with a number of commercial activations.

That included reserve driver Liam Lawson driving the Ford Supervan at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival earlier this year, before Daniel Ricciardo also steered the machine in Albert Park over the Australian Grand Prix.

In addition to that, Ford has taken partnered with Red Bull with one of its three F1 Academy entry this year.

Red Bull has three drivers on the grid, with Hamda Al Qubaisi in a Red Bull Racing coloured car alongside Amna Al Qubaisi in an RB branded machine, and Emely de Heus who has carried backing from Ford.

For 2025, American driver Chloe Chambers will join the program, having competed on behalf of Haas this season.

“Continuing our partnership with Ford as a title sponsor of the Red Bull academy program is hugely exciting and further cements their commitment to female participation in motorsports,” said Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner.

“Everyone at the team is looking forward to welcoming Chloe to the Red Bull family where she is a key part of our line-up for the 2025 F1 Academy season.

“Welcoming an American driver that has previously been linked to Ford, marks an exciting progression in our partnership with Ford Performance.

“Red Bull and Ford share common values and are united in providing more opportunities for young and emerging talent in motorsports, and we can’t wait to see Chloe hit the track in Red Bull Ford colours in 2025.”

Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsport added: “It’s so great to welcome Chloe to the Ford family as she joins the Red Bull Ford academy programme.

“Chloe is not only a real racing talent but also has the ability to race in different series and to see her lining up in the Mustang Challenge in our Dark Horse R is really cool.

“To have an American driver representing an iconic American brand is the perfect scenario for us and we are excited for all that 2025 will hold.

“This partnership is also part of a much larger relationship that we now enjoy with Red Bull across many race series and our partnership is getting stronger all the time.”

Chambers joins Red Bull having competed in W Series in 2022, and the Formula Regional Oceania Championship (formerly Toyota Racing Series) in New Zealand, winning in Taupo in early 2023.

The 20-year-old sits fourth in this year’s F1 Academy series with one win to her name and two rounds remaining.

“I am thrilled to be driving for the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme for the upcoming 2025 season,” Chambers said.

“As an American driver, it is an honour to team up with an iconic American automotive company like Ford.

“It is a privilege to be partnering with the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme to continue improving female representation in the sport, and I am grateful for the support to achieve my own career goals in motorsport.

“I am excited to take part in the Ford Mustang Challenge this week and to have more opportunities to race outside of my role in F1 Academy.

“My focus for the rest of the year remains on delivering performance with Haas, but I’m looking forward to the next chapter in 2025 with the Red Bull Ford Academy Programme.”