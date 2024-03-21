The hotted-up, electric version of the Transit is continuing its Australian tour at Melbourne’s Albert Park, after breaking the (unofficial) Mount Panorama closed cockpit lap record at the Bathurst SuperFest and then visiting the Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

With Red Bull Racing’s powertrain partnership with Ford taking effect in 2026, it is Ricciardo who has been handed the keys at his home event, where he will also be competing for the RB F1 team.

The West Australian has already become something of an ambassador for the Blue Oval, helping to unveil the Mustang Mach-E when he was in attendance last year at Albert Park in his capacity as Red Bull Racing’s ‘Third Driver’.

Two months earlier, he had driven a Gen2 Mustang Supercar as part of a trip to head office in the United States.

Fellow Antipodean Liam Lawson is set to drive a Gen3 Mustang at Albert Park this weekend.

Lawson’s name was spotted on the spare Blanchard Racing Team car in the Supercars paddock, having returned to Melbourne from last weekend’s Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

Red Bull has confirmed to Speedcafe that the New Zealander is set to get behind the wheel of the Tickford Racing-built machine, which is sporting a Ford Performance livery, at Albert Park this weekend.

Lawson is currently the reserve driver for Red Bull Racing and RB, and drove the SuperVan in the South Australian capital days ago.