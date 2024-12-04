Karting Australia has made two major additions to its board in one of Australia’s most experienced sports media operatives, David White and Dr Sarah Ryan – who serves and has served as a non-executive director on many top ASX companies, including currently with Viva Energy – the licensee of the Shell brand in Australia.

White has nearly four decades of television experience and was the General Manager of Sport at Network 10 when Supercars first joined the network and shot to national prominence. He was also responsible for the bold move of launching ONEHD – Australia’s first ever 24 hour, free-to-air sports channel.

He managed all sports media rights negotiations and a direct team of 65 (plus contractors) at 10 and has also been Global President of Media and Managing Director of Lagardère Sports Americas.

Dr Sarah Ryan has extensively served on highly rated ASX companies and has served global roles in energy, natural resources, innovation, and technology development.

She is currently a non-executive director of Viva Energy (Shell), Transurban and Aurizon and her skillset largely focuses on audit, risk, sustainability and governance. Karting Australia in its statement said that Dr Ryan’s background will be ‘invaluable to Karting Australia’s long term strategic objectives.’

In welcoming White and Ryan to the board, Chairman, Kevin Davis said:

“David and Sarah both bring a wealth of experience that will further strengthen Karting Australia’s governance and in conjunction with our affiliated States and Clubs, help us achieve our vision for the future of karting in Australia. Their expertise in media, governance, and strategic planning will be invaluable.”

Through his experience around the world, David White has seen many karting champions move into the upper echelons of the sport both in Australia and internationally – and he is excited by what the future holds with Karting Australia.

“Karting is a foundation for so many motorsport champions and I’m thrilled to be able to contribute to its future,” he said.

Dr Ryan – who attended the final round of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship earlier this year – has recognised the opportunities karting and its clubs provide to local communities and the opportunities that can be explored:

“It’s an honour to join Karting Australia’s board and work with an organisation that plays such a critical role in developing motorsport talent and fostering community engagement,” said Dr Ryan.

“I look forward to supporting the sport’s strategic direction and ensuring its continued success.”

White and Ryan join former F1 Race Director, Michael Masi; former Australian Grand Prix Corporation Chief, Andrew Westacott; multiple Bathurst 1000 and Supercars Champion, Garth Tander; John Reynolds; Lauren Batchelor and Samantha Reid in overseeing the direction of kart racing in Australia.

The first round of the 2025 SP Tools Australian Kart Championship will be in Melbourne at Todd Road over the weekend of March 28-30.