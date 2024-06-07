The new look – entitled Moonyah, which means ‘safe house, safe place' – was designed by Widjabul artist Sheldon ‘SJ' Harrington for the Fainga'a twins' business, Moonyah Workforce.

It will adorn both Tim Slade's #23 Camaro and James Golding's #31 Camaro, the latter of which was unveiled today at Sea World, near PremiAir Racing's Arundel base.

The Fainga'a are Bunjulung men who represented Australia in rugby union while also playing for the Queensland Reds and ACT Brumbies.

They have since established Moonyah Workfoce, a 100 percent Indigenous-owned and -operated traffic management and labour hire firm.

“This is a great partnership with many local Gold Coast connections,” Anthony said.

“PremiAir Nulon Racing is the only Supercars team based in the heart of the Gold Coast, where we are proudly providing support for several local projects, including stage three of the Gold Coast Light Rail project – one of the most significant contracts ever awarded to an Indigenous-owned business to date in Australia.”

Saia added, “We are really proud to see Sheldon's artwork selected for the Indigenous round.

“When we first left professional football and set up Moonyah, we engaged Sheldon to create artwork to articulate our journey from an idea through to becoming a reality which aims to help people improve their lives.

“Since launching Moonyah, we've been proud to create meaningful opportunities and provide consistent work for local residents across Australia.”

The ‘Moonyah' livery incorporates turtle shell symbolism and earth tones to tell the story of Moonyah and its social impact journey.

Harrington has been producing art in a variety of mediums for more than 10 years – including painting, textiles, digital art, and traditional artefacts – blending traditional Aboriginal art and contemporary/modern design.

“Moonyah celebrates knowledge, respect, pride, and compassion for all, making it a safe space to meet, work and grow through learning and sharing,” he said.

“It underpins the relational understanding of knowledge, kinship systems, ways of learning and teaching, and communicating the Aboriginal way of knowing and doing.

“The turtle shells around the middle represent protection of the knowledge held in Country, which is connected through us all, while also protecting that knowledge from those who choose not to respectfully interact with Country.

“The turtle shells are also an articulation of Anthony and Saia being twins sharing a path, while walking their own journey.”

Team Manager Stephen Robertson noted, “PremiAir Nulon Racing feels a great synergy with Moonyah Workforce; they have an authentic and beautiful story which we are proud to showcase in these liveries.

“Anthony and Saia Fainga'a exemplify resilience, excellence, and pride in both their business achievements and cultural heritage.

“Through their success and community involvement, they continue to inspire and uplift others while working to leave a lasting legacy in Indigenous entrepreneurship.

“In partnership with Sheldon ‘SJ' Harrington, a truly special livery has been created celebrating the journey and impact of Moonyah Workforce and we look forward to carrying their inspirational message in Darwin.”

The Darwin Triple Crown takes place at Hidden Valley Raceway next weekend (June 14-16).

PHOTOS: PremiAir Racing Indigenous livery