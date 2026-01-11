The American was unstoppable in 23-lap feature race, the Dorothy Smith Memorial Cup, with an unchallenged lights-to-flag win.

The only interruption to his dominance was an early red flag for a wild opening-lap crash that took the likes of Kalle Rovanpera and Ryan Wood out of contention.

From the restart onwards it was all about Ugochukwu, who held a steady lead over Jin Nakamura across the distance to secure victory.

It was Ugochukwu second win of the day, following an impressive drive from fourth on the grid in the first of the two Sunday encounters.

That has left him with an 18-point lead after the first of four rounds.

“It’s been a great weekend overall,” he said.

“That race was really tricky, conditions were really hot so I had to look after the tyres. Jin was really quick the whole race, he did a good race. I had to keep pushing the whole way and super happy to come home with the win.”

Kanato Le made it two Japanese drivers on the podium for the finale with a distant third place behind Ugochukwu and Nakamura.

The Hitech driver did come up under some early pressure from Louis Sharp, only for the Kiwi to lose ground as the race wore on.

Sharp ended up falling back into the clutches of Freddie Slater, the pair staging an epic late-race battle over fourth place.

Slater’s pressure eventually got to Sharp, who ran wide into Turn 1 on Lap 19 and allowed the Briton to get a run and grab fourth into Turn 2.

Zack Scoular came home sixth ahead of Nolan Allaer, Ernesto Rivera and Yuanpu Cui.

Aussie James Wharton rounded out the top 10.

CTFROT continues at Taupo next weekend.

Results: Formula Regional Oceania Trophy Hampton Downs, Race 3

Pos Country Name No. Laps Diff Best Time 1 USA Ugo Ugochukwu 4 18 01:30.341 2 JPN Kanato Le 19 18 00:01.122 01:30.366 3 MEX Ernesto Rivera 24 18 00:02.051 01:30.461 4 JPN Jin Nakamura 12 18 00:02.656 01:30.425 5 AUS James Wharton 13 18 00:03.684 01:30.665 6 NZL Sebastian Manson 22 18 00:05.351 01:30.864 7 LKA Yevan David 21 18 00:06.720 01:30.758 8 CHN Yuanpu Cui 5 18 00:07.792 01:30.893 9 GBR Freddie Slater 27 18 00:08.274 01:30.499 10 USA Nolan Allaer 52 18 00:08.499 01:30.936 11 NZL Louis Sharp 11 18 00:09.113 01:30.577 12 IRL Fionn McLaughlin 33 18 00:09.115 01:30.856 13 FIN Kalle Rovanpera 69 18 00:09.547 01:30.686 14 AUS Jack Taylor 50 18 00:10.318 01:30.584 15 USA Cooper Shipman 14 18 00:10.616 01:31.179 16 BRA Ricardo Baptista 41 18 00:11.268 01:31.498 17 NZL Zack Scoular 3 18 00:12.474 01:30.332 18 NZL Ryan Wood 40 18 00:14.786 01:30.471 DNF USA Trevor LaTourrette 8 11 DNF 01:31.995

Results: Formula Regional Oceania Trophy Hampton Downs, Race 4