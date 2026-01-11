The finale was red-flagged on the first of 23 laps after a mid-pack clash that left both Supercars star Wood and World Rally Champion Rovanpera out of the race.

The crash occurred on the long run between Turns 1 and 2, Sebastian Manson appearing to squeeze Rovanpera to the inside of the circuit.

That sent Rovanpera into a high-speed excursion through the gravel, while Manson spun and was collected by both Wood and Yeven David.

Wood appeared to applaud sarcastically while still in his car before climbing out uninjured.

“I don’t really know,” said Wood when asked by the TV coverage what happened.

“I think the car on the outside had squeezed the car on the inside. I’m not too sure. It all unfolded pretty quickly, a little faster than I expected and I saw a lot more than what I’ve ever seen of a race car when you crash.

“Glad to see everyone was okay. Pretty average day for us on a Sunday so a little bit gutted about that. Gives the guys and girls a lot of work at MTEC to lead into Taupo, which we didn’t really want.

“I just felt like it wasn’t really needed to be squeezing that hard out of Turn 1 on Lap 1. I know there will be people that say stuff about the way I race, but I thought that was pretty… you just end up having a situation like we did.

“It is what it is. I think everyone will learn from it. I definitely know that that’s been my weak point, I haven’t been aggressive enough on the opening laps, Even then I sort of filed in thought we were going down the back straight pretty quickly, and then it all erupted.”

Australian Jack Taylor didn’t even make the start of the race, pulling into the pits at the end of the formation lap due to illness.