Gragson was left looking for a new team after Stewart-Haas Racing announced it would be shutting its doors on the four-car outfit.

Gragson is the third driver in that organisation to find a new home after Chase Briscoe was confirmed to join Joe Gibbs Racing and Josh Berry signed with Wood Brothers Racing.

Ryan Preece is the only Stewart Haas Racing incumbent yet to find a home but has been linked to joining Rick Ware Racing.

Gragson will join Todd Gilliland at Front Row Motorsports.

It marks a reunion of sorts for Gragson and Gilliland who were teammates at the now-defunct Kyle Busch Motorsports team.

The pair famously collided with each other for the lead on the final lap of the Truck Series race at Mosport in 2018 (video above).

“Todd and I have been racing each other for the past, probably, 10 years,” said Gragson.

“We had some fierce battles on the race track, became teammates over at Kyle Busch Motorsports and it's going to be nice to be able to rekindle that relationship on the race track as teammates now.

“It's been a few years in between, but I think from all our learnings from the past organisations that we both had been at we can definitely work together and help each other to become better.”

We are so back pic.twitter.com/i5dk18Db3u — Todd Gilliland (@ToddGilliland_) July 10, 2024

In late May, the Ford team announced it would expand to three cars. Earlier that month, Michael McDowell confirmed he'd be leaving to join Spire Motorsports.

Despite McDowell vacating the #38 entry, the team has not confirmed what number Gragson will run nor who will be his crew chief.

Those details and his sponsors will be announced at a later date.

Gragson, 25, has had a rocky first few years in the Cup Series. He debuted in 2021 and went full-time in 2023 only to be sacked by Legacy Motor Club for liking an insensitive Instagram post.

He returned to Stewart-Haas Racing only to have the team announce mid-season that it would close down.

With the Front Row Motorsports deal, he will have stability in a multi-year contract.

“I think just from a young age, I was taught loyalty and loyalty in people,” Gragson said.

“[Co-owners] Bob [Jerry] and Jerry [Freeze] have given me an opportunity so I do feel like there's opportunity to grow as a leader, as a driver on and off the race track and having that stability.

“I've jumped around from JR Motorsports in 2022, to Legacy last year, and at Stewart-Haas this year, Front Row next year – that's four teams in four years.

“To be able to come into the race shop after a year under my belt and already know the employees' names January 1 and build relationships, that's important to me.”