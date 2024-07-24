Check out the best images from the 2022 Formula 1 post-season test in Abu Dhabi, a day many consider the start of the 2023 campaign.

All 10 teams are in action in Yas Marina, with two cars apiece – one for an experienced race driver and the second for a ‘rookie'.

Oscar Piastri and Jack Doohan are in action for McLaren and Alpine respectively, while Liam Lawson has stepped into Max Verstappen's car for the day.

Charles Leclerc was fastest to the midway point of the day's running, the Ferrari driver heading young stablemate Robert Shwartzman.

Piastri suffered a power unit gremlin that saw him stop on track, though his McLaren was quickly recovered and he was soon back underway.

Later in the day, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, and Lance Stroll were all in action, the Ferrari driver setting the pace come the end of the day's running.