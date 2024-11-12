It was the end of the season in 2024 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul.

While Josh Waters made history with a fourth Australian Superbike title and probably hogged the limelight, there were champions crowned in the support categories.

In Michelin Supersport, Jonathan Nahlous played it smart to wrap up the championship after a trouble-free ride into fifth overall. Yamaha teammates Archie McDonald with two, and Jack Mahaffy won the races.

The Race and Road Supersport 300 and ShopYamaha R3 Cup classes went to Josh Newman (Kawasaki) who secured the former in Race 2, while Valentino Knezovic (Yamaha) had to wait until the last race of the day. Meanwhile in his return from international competition, Cameron Swain (Yamaha) was the undisputed master with six wins.

There was an extraordinary circumstance in the Nolan Superbike Masters finale. With Yamaha riders Keo Watson and Jack Passfield out with injury and mechanical woes respectively, it opened the door for Ryan Taylor to swoop on the title.

The class winners are Berti Mendez (Period 5 F1), Ross Dobson (Suzuki, Period 5 Unlimited), (Taylor, Period 6 Formula 1300) and Phillip Burke (Honda, Period 6 Formula 750cc).

IMAGES: Russell Colvin