If you're on the Gold Coast this week drop into the Optus Super Servo, with free Optus tech goodies to giveaway, Gold Coast 500 and WAU merchandise, and a delicious spread of brekky bites for the perfect start to an early morning.

The Coates team will give your ute a pit stop while you enjoy a coffee and chance to win some great prizes from Optus and Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Check out the gallery below to see Chaz Mostert working as the Servo's ‘Super Clerk' today and signing autographs for fans.

Drop into the Optus Super Servo at Coates Reedy Creek to win some cool prizes from 07:00am – 03:30pm. 24-26 October.

Photos: Speedcafe.com / Richard Gresham