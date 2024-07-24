Three teams are sporting reworked liveries at this weekend's F1 United States Grand Prix.

Red Bull, Haas, and Williams have all tweaked their designs for the Circuit of The Americas event with plenty of stars and stripes on display.

On track action in Austin begins on Friday local time with opening practice, the only hit-out teams and drivers will have before qualifying later in the day.

Australian fans will be able to catch all the action from early Saturday morning.

How to watch: F1 United States Grand Prix