The TCM finale saw Steve Johnson (Ford Mustang) execute a great start from the second row to lead Garwood (Holden Commodore VB) and Joel Heinrich (Chev Camaro) into Turn 1 and lead 12 of the 14 laps.

It was on the penultimate lap that Garwood made the pass, an unlikely move at Turn 11, that secured his second round in a row win.

Heinrich shadowed the pair for the first seven lap until his car expired on the exit to Turn 1. That elevated Jamie Tilley (Mustang) to third after he had just passed Danny Buzadzic (Holden Torana A9X).

Fellow Torana driver Jim Pollicina then mounted a challenge on Buzadzic's fourth position at Turn 1. Pollicina out braked his rival into the corner but ran off on the exit and also lost out to Andrew Fisher (Torana).

Seventh went to Marcus Zukanovic in his Ford Falcon XD with Ryan Hansford (Torana) who a difficult race, next. Hansford ran wide at Turn 1 on the first lap and afterwards, had contact with Tony Karanfilovski (Mustang) in the run to Turn 5 and spun.

In Combined Sedans, Tim Playford steered his Mazda RX3 to an all-the-way and solid Race 3 win. Steve Johnstone (Holden Commodore VP) attempted to go with him but in the end had to fend off Rod Jessup (Commodore VT) in a one-two-three result for Improved Production cars.

Commodore Cup car drivers filled the next three spots with Geoff Cowie ahead of Shane Smith and Rachel Beers. Craig Wright (Ford Escort) was eighth in front of Ross Salmon (HSV Clubsport) and Garry Dempsey (Commodore VH).

Graeme Wilkinson was an early casualty as he pulled off after his Escort had contact with Jessop. Scotty Taylor also didn't go the distance. He had contact with David Ling (Commodore) when came up on lapped traffic and was deposited in a gravel trap.