The Giltrap Group is arguably New Zealand's most high profile luxury dealership and has long been tied to motorsport locally and abroad.

F1 driver Liam Lawson, NASCAR ace Shane van Gisbergen, and six-time IndyCar winner Scott Dixon are all supported by the Giltrap Group.

That list also includes FIA World Endurance Championship winners Brendon Hartley and Earl Bamber, FIA Formula E World Championship race winner Mitch Evans, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe winner Brendon Leitch.

Supercars drivers Andre Heimgartner, Ryan Wood, and Matt Payne all carry Giltrap Group support.

The car dealership's founder Sir Colin Giltrap died earlier this year. The organisation remains a key supporter of New Zealand motorsport with his sons Richard and Michael at the helm.

The Giltrap Motorsport Junior Scholarship is in its infancy but has already produced prodigious talent.

Brock Gilchrist was the first benefactor of the scholarship and won the GT New Zealand Championship in his first year. He currently competes in Porsche Sprint Challenge.

“It's an amazing opportunity to drive a proper race car for a professional team,” said Gilchrist.

“I learned so much, and without it, I would not be winning now.”

The scholarship, which is taking applications, will give one driver a chance to compete in the GT New Zealand Championship again in 2024/25.

There, they'll race an all-new McLaren Artura GT4.

A calendar has not been confirmed yet for the 2024/25 summer season in New Zealand.

Last month, MotorSport New Zealand announced it had appointed a new promoter led by Tony Quinn and Josie Spillane dubbed National Racing Group Promotions (NRG).

Applications can be made by the Giltrap Group website and close on August 31.