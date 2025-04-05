Round 1 of the series as part of the SRO’s Shannons SpeedSeries at Phillip Island were abbreviated slightly with red flag incidents.

In the first of two short and sharp qualifying periods, it was Tom Hayman in the Method Motorsport McLaren Artura with a 1:33.6730 just before a red flag, that was fastest.

“It was a pretty nice lap actually, nothing too sketchy,” Hayman said.

The Silver Class driver was 0.25s quicker than Audi R8 driver and class rival Blake Purdie who was fastest in pre-qualifying on Friday.

Nash Morris (Porsche 718 Cayman) was third ahead of Ford Mustang drivers Rylan Gray and Aaron Seton with that in front of Nathan Morcom (McLaren).

Seventh best of the 30 that participated was Cameron Crick (Mustang) from Lochie Dalton (Mercedes AMG), Daniel Frougas (Toyota Supra) with 10th spot going to Tim Leahey (BMW G82).

Best of the Am class was Jamie Augustine (BMW) just in front of debutant Chris Lillis (Porsche).

Anthony Soole and Grant Denyer were late withdrawals from the meeting with electrical dramas in the McLaren 570S.

The second session’s top honours went to George Miedecke in the Mustang he will share with Gray with a time of 1:34.1005.

“With a year’s experience [with the car] we have come back stronger,” he said.

Second fastest was Daniel Price (Audi with Purdie) ahead of Max Geoghegan (McLaren with Hayman), Zoe Woods (Porsche with Morris), and Jake Camilleri (Mercedes).

Then followed Cody Burcher in Leahey’s BMW, Lochlan Hennock (McLaren with Morcom), the Wallis Mustang which crashed out of Turn 12, Valentino Astuti (Ginetta G56) and Dean Campbell (BMW with Crick).

Lillis’s teammate Nathan Callaghan topped Am from Jamie Arratoon (Mercedes).

The one-hour Race 1 of Monochrome GT4 is scheduled to begin at 2:20 AEDT this afternoon and is livestreamed on 7+ and broadcast on 7 Mate.

Qualifying 1 Results

Pos Car Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Class Laps Fastest Lap Gap 1 25 Method Motorsport Tom Hayman (AUS) McLaren Artura GT4 S 4 1:33.6730* — 2 48 Purdie Racing Blake Purdie (AUS) Audi R8 GT4 S 4 1:33.9143 0:00.2413 3 210 TekworkX / ZW Racing Nash Morris (AUS) Porsche 718 Cayman S 4 1:34.2480 0:00.5750 4 100 Miedecke / Lubrimax Rylan Gray (AUS) Ford Mustang GT4 S 4 1:34.3497 0:00.6767 5 71 Gomerall Motorsport Aaron Seton (AUS) Ford Mustang GT4 SA 4 1:34.5497 0:00.8767 6 24 Method Motorsport Nathan Morcom (AUS) McLaren Artura GT4 S 4 1:34.8078 0:01.1348 7 118 DA Campbell Transport Cameron Crick (AUS) Ford Mustang GT4 SA 4 1:34.8200 0:01.1470 8 23 Buckby Motorsport Lochie Dalton (AUS) Mercedes-AMG GT4 SA 4 1:35.0020 0:01.3290 9 9 GWR Australia Daniel Frougas (AUS) Toyota Supra EVO 2 SA 4 1:35.0290 0:01.3560 10 22 Tim Leahey Tim Leahey (AUS) BMW M4 GT4 G82 S 4 1:35.1955 0:01.5225 11 26 Zagame Autosport Josh Buchan (AUS) McLaren Artura GT4 SA 3 1:35.7526 0:02.0796 12 36 Gomersall Motorsport Jake Camilleri (AUS) Mercedes-AMG GT4 S 4 1:35.7926 0:02.1196 13 3 Thunder Buddies / TekworkX Ryder Quinn (AUS) BMW M4 GT4 G82 SA 3 1:36.1878 0:02.5148 14 29 Fisherman’s Wharf Seafood Lachlan Mineeff (AUS) Ginetta G55 GT4 SA 3 1:36.4247 0:02.7517 15 75 Team Soutar Motorsport Zac Soutar (AUS) McLaren Artura GT4 SA 3 1:36.4373 0:02.7643 16 33 Randall Racing Jamie Augustine (AUS) BMW M4 GT4 G82 AM 4 1:37.0127 0:03.3397 17 777 Method Motorsport Chris Lillis (AUS) Porsche 718 Cayman AM 3 1:37.2936 0:03.6206 18 56 Ginetta Australia Courtney Prince (AUS) Ginetta G56 GT4 S 3 1:37.3964 0:03.7234 19 20 AR Nineteen Motorsport Jamie Arratoon (AUS) Mercedes-AMG GT4 AM 3 1:38.7006 0:05.0276 20 14 Gomersall Motorsport Glenn Walker (AUS) BMW M4 GT4 F82 AM 4 1:38.8214 0:05.1484 21 32 Randall Racing Jacob Lawrence (AUS) BMW M4 GT4 G82 AM 3 1:39.2440 0:05.5710 22 87 JGI Triple Eight Racing Jarrod Hughes (AUS) Mercedes-AMG GT4 S 2 1:41.0055 0:07.3325 23 17 Love Motorsport Bailey Love (AUS) Mercedes-AMG GT4 AM 3 1:41.5142 0:07.8412 24 101 Keltic Racing Tony Quinn (AUS) Toyota Supra EVO 2 AM 3 1:42.6628 0:08.9898 25 12 AR Nineteen Motorsport John Nikolovski (AUS) Mercedes-AMG GT4 AM 3 1:42.6693 0:08.9963 26 62 Wallis Motorsport Jack Wallis (AUS) Ford Mustang GT4 SA 3 1:45.0751 0:11.4021 27 5 McElrea Racing Nathan Murray (AUS) BMW M4 GT4 G82 AM 3 1:45.3565 0:11.6835 28 750 Mark Cotterell Motorsport Mark Cotterell (AUS) Ginetta G55 GT4 AM 3 1:46.0951 0:12.4221 29 66 Randall Racing Lib Palermo (AUS) BMW M4 GT4 F82 AM 3 1:50.0826 0:16.4096 30 19 AR Nineteen Motorsport Mark Griffith (AUS) Mercedes-AMG GT4 AM 2 1:50.7967 0:17.1237

Qualifying 2 Results