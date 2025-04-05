Round 1 of the series as part of the SRO’s Shannons SpeedSeries at Phillip Island were abbreviated slightly with red flag incidents.
In the first of two short and sharp qualifying periods, it was Tom Hayman in the Method Motorsport McLaren Artura with a 1:33.6730 just before a red flag, that was fastest.
“It was a pretty nice lap actually, nothing too sketchy,” Hayman said.
The Silver Class driver was 0.25s quicker than Audi R8 driver and class rival Blake Purdie who was fastest in pre-qualifying on Friday.
Nash Morris (Porsche 718 Cayman) was third ahead of Ford Mustang drivers Rylan Gray and Aaron Seton with that in front of Nathan Morcom (McLaren).
Seventh best of the 30 that participated was Cameron Crick (Mustang) from Lochie Dalton (Mercedes AMG), Daniel Frougas (Toyota Supra) with 10th spot going to Tim Leahey (BMW G82).
Best of the Am class was Jamie Augustine (BMW) just in front of debutant Chris Lillis (Porsche).
Anthony Soole and Grant Denyer were late withdrawals from the meeting with electrical dramas in the McLaren 570S.
The second session’s top honours went to George Miedecke in the Mustang he will share with Gray with a time of 1:34.1005.
“With a year’s experience [with the car] we have come back stronger,” he said.
Second fastest was Daniel Price (Audi with Purdie) ahead of Max Geoghegan (McLaren with Hayman), Zoe Woods (Porsche with Morris), and Jake Camilleri (Mercedes).
Then followed Cody Burcher in Leahey’s BMW, Lochlan Hennock (McLaren with Morcom), the Wallis Mustang which crashed out of Turn 12, Valentino Astuti (Ginetta G56) and Dean Campbell (BMW with Crick).
Lillis’s teammate Nathan Callaghan topped Am from Jamie Arratoon (Mercedes).
The one-hour Race 1 of Monochrome GT4 is scheduled to begin at 2:20 AEDT this afternoon and is livestreamed on 7+ and broadcast on 7 Mate.
Qualifying 1 Results
|Pos
|Car
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Class
|Laps
|Fastest Lap
|Gap
|1
|25
|Method Motorsport
|Tom Hayman (AUS)
|McLaren Artura GT4
|S
|4
|1:33.6730*
|—
|2
|48
|Purdie Racing
|Blake Purdie (AUS)
|Audi R8 GT4
|S
|4
|1:33.9143
|0:00.2413
|3
|210
|TekworkX / ZW Racing
|Nash Morris (AUS)
|Porsche 718 Cayman
|S
|4
|1:34.2480
|0:00.5750
|4
|100
|Miedecke / Lubrimax
|Rylan Gray (AUS)
|Ford Mustang GT4
|S
|4
|1:34.3497
|0:00.6767
|5
|71
|Gomerall Motorsport
|Aaron Seton (AUS)
|Ford Mustang GT4
|SA
|4
|1:34.5497
|0:00.8767
|6
|24
|Method Motorsport
|Nathan Morcom (AUS)
|McLaren Artura GT4
|S
|4
|1:34.8078
|0:01.1348
|7
|118
|DA Campbell Transport
|Cameron Crick (AUS)
|Ford Mustang GT4
|SA
|4
|1:34.8200
|0:01.1470
|8
|23
|Buckby Motorsport
|Lochie Dalton (AUS)
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|SA
|4
|1:35.0020
|0:01.3290
|9
|9
|GWR Australia
|Daniel Frougas (AUS)
|Toyota Supra EVO 2
|SA
|4
|1:35.0290
|0:01.3560
|10
|22
|Tim Leahey
|Tim Leahey (AUS)
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|S
|4
|1:35.1955
|0:01.5225
|11
|26
|Zagame Autosport
|Josh Buchan (AUS)
|McLaren Artura GT4
|SA
|3
|1:35.7526
|0:02.0796
|12
|36
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Jake Camilleri (AUS)
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|S
|4
|1:35.7926
|0:02.1196
|13
|3
|Thunder Buddies / TekworkX
|Ryder Quinn (AUS)
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|SA
|3
|1:36.1878
|0:02.5148
|14
|29
|Fisherman’s Wharf Seafood
|Lachlan Mineeff (AUS)
|Ginetta G55 GT4
|SA
|3
|1:36.4247
|0:02.7517
|15
|75
|Team Soutar Motorsport
|Zac Soutar (AUS)
|McLaren Artura GT4
|SA
|3
|1:36.4373
|0:02.7643
|16
|33
|Randall Racing
|Jamie Augustine (AUS)
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|AM
|4
|1:37.0127
|0:03.3397
|17
|777
|Method Motorsport
|Chris Lillis (AUS)
|Porsche 718 Cayman
|AM
|3
|1:37.2936
|0:03.6206
|18
|56
|Ginetta Australia
|Courtney Prince (AUS)
|Ginetta G56 GT4
|S
|3
|1:37.3964
|0:03.7234
|19
|20
|AR Nineteen Motorsport
|Jamie Arratoon (AUS)
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|AM
|3
|1:38.7006
|0:05.0276
|20
|14
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Glenn Walker (AUS)
|BMW M4 GT4 F82
|AM
|4
|1:38.8214
|0:05.1484
|21
|32
|Randall Racing
|Jacob Lawrence (AUS)
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|AM
|3
|1:39.2440
|0:05.5710
|22
|87
|JGI Triple Eight Racing
|Jarrod Hughes (AUS)
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|S
|2
|1:41.0055
|0:07.3325
|23
|17
|Love Motorsport
|Bailey Love (AUS)
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|AM
|3
|1:41.5142
|0:07.8412
|24
|101
|Keltic Racing
|Tony Quinn (AUS)
|Toyota Supra EVO 2
|AM
|3
|1:42.6628
|0:08.9898
|25
|12
|AR Nineteen Motorsport
|John Nikolovski (AUS)
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|AM
|3
|1:42.6693
|0:08.9963
|26
|62
|Wallis Motorsport
|Jack Wallis (AUS)
|Ford Mustang GT4
|SA
|3
|1:45.0751
|0:11.4021
|27
|5
|McElrea Racing
|Nathan Murray (AUS)
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|AM
|3
|1:45.3565
|0:11.6835
|28
|750
|Mark Cotterell Motorsport
|Mark Cotterell (AUS)
|Ginetta G55 GT4
|AM
|3
|1:46.0951
|0:12.4221
|29
|66
|Randall Racing
|Lib Palermo (AUS)
|BMW M4 GT4 F82
|AM
|3
|1:50.0826
|0:16.4096
|30
|19
|AR Nineteen Motorsport
|Mark Griffith (AUS)
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|AM
|2
|1:50.7967
|0:17.1237
Qualifying 2 Results
|Pos
|Car
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Class
|Laps
|Fastest Lap
|Gap
|1
|100
|Miedecke / Lubrimax
|George Miedecke (AUS)
|Ford Mustang GT4
|S
|4
|1:34.1005*
|—
|2
|48
|Purdie Racing
|Daniel Price (AUS)
|Audi R8 GT4
|S
|5
|1:34.4749
|0:00.3744
|3
|25
|Method Motorsport
|Max Geoghegan (AUS)
|McLaren Artura GT4
|S
|5
|1:34.5525
|0:00.4520
|4
|210
|TekworkX / ZW Racing
|Zoe Woods (AUS)
|Porsche 718 Cayman
|S
|5
|1:35.2305
|0:01.1300
|5
|36
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Jake Camilleri (AUS)
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|S
|5
|1:35.2896
|0:01.1891
|6
|22
|Tim Leahey
|Cody Burcher (AUS)
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|S
|5
|1:35.3376
|0:01.2371
|7
|24
|Method Motorsport
|Loclan Hennock (AUS)
|McLaren Artura GT4
|S
|5
|1:35.7288
|0:01.6283
|8
|62
|Wallis Motorsport
|Jed Wallis (AUS)
|Ford Mustang GT4
|SA
|4
|1:36.0815
|0:01.9810
|9
|56
|Ginetta Australia
|Valentino Astuti (AUS)
|Ginetta G56 GT4
|S
|5
|1:36.1795
|0:02.0790
|10
|118
|DA Campbell Transport
|Dean Campbell (AUS)
|Ford Mustang GT4
|SA
|5
|1:36.3047
|0:02.2042
|11
|71
|Gomerall Motorsport
|Jason Gomersall (AUS)
|Ford Mustang GT4
|SA
|5
|1:36.6998
|0:02.5993
|12
|9
|GWR Australia
|Tim Berryman (AUS)
|Toyota Supra EVO 2
|SA
|5
|1:37.0569
|0:02.9564
|13
|777
|Method Motorsport
|Nathan Callaghan (AUS)
|Porsche 718 Cayman
|AM
|5
|1:37.1094
|0:03.0089
|14
|75
|Team Soutar Motorsport
|Glenn Nirwan (AUS)
|McLaren Artura GT4
|SA
|4
|1:37.1806
|0:03.0801
|15
|32
|Randall Racing
|Jacob Lawrence (AUS)
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|AM
|5
|1:37.1832
|0:03.0827
|16
|20
|AR Nineteen Motorsport
|Jamie Arratoon (AUS)
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|AM
|5
|1:37.2079
|0:03.1074
|17
|29
|Fisherman’s Wharf Seafood
|Rob Rubis (AUS)
|Ginetta G55 GT4
|SA
|5
|1:37.3700
|0:03.2695
|18
|14
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Glenn Walker (AUS)
|BMW M4 GT4 F82
|AM
|5
|1:37.4126
|0:03.3121
|19
|23
|Buckby Motorsport
|Ben Newman (AUS)
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|SA
|5
|1:38.0167
|0:03.9162
|20
|750
|Mark Cotterell Motorsport
|Chris Whittaker (AUS)
|Ginetta G55 GT4
|AM
|5
|1:38.0526
|0:03.9521
|21
|3
|Thunder Buddies / TekworkX
|Steve Jakic (AUS)
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|SA
|5
|1:38.0535
|0:03.9530
|22
|101
|Keltic Racing
|Tony Quinn (AUS)
|Toyota Supra EVO 2
|AM
|5
|1:38.2551
|0:04.1546
|23
|12
|AR Nineteen Motorsport
|John Nikolovski (AUS)
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|AM
|5
|1:39.4342
|0:05.3337
|24
|26
|Zagame Autosport
|Jason Yu (AUS)
|McLaren Artura GT4
|SA
|4
|1:39.7477
|0:05.6472
|25
|33
|Randall Racing
|Peter Lawrence (AUS)
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|AM
|5
|1:39.8172
|0:05.7167
|26
|17
|Love Motorsport
|Rob Love (AUS)
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|AM
|4
|1:43.0780
|0:08.9775
|27
|5
|McElrea Racing
|Nathan Murray (AUS)
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|AM
|4
|1:46.6677
|0:12.5672
|28
|66
|Randall Racing
|Suzanne Palermo (AUS)
|BMW M4 GT4 F82
|AM
|4
|1:47.0771
|0:12.9766