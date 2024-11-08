Supercars is set to move to a NASCAR-inspired Finals system next season as part of a revolutionary re-think of how the season is structured.

There will effectively be three drivers’ titles on the line, with a sprint, endurance and outright champion, the latter being crowned from a knockout Finals system.

That means next weekend’s VAILO Adelaide 500 will be the final time – at least for now – that a champion is named based on the series-long points count.

The Finals concept has been met with a mixed reception from fans, while industry figures have, for the most part, been supportive.

Among those backing the change is Murphy, who says a significant shake-up was needed for Supercars.

“I am a fan of Finals, because I’m also a fan of change,” Murphy told Speedcafe.

“Supercars has been dormant and stagnant for way too long, and I know a lot of people agree with that. This change is what’s needed.

“Initially I was confused and wasn’t sure if I liked the Playoffs in NASCAR, but I’ve grown to really enjoy it. It’s a great format. It keeps the excitement going.

“And that is what’s going to happen with Supercars as well, I believe.

“We need to step it up. It’s just been too much the same for way too long. I take my hat off to Supercars for throwing this out there and having a crack.”

Murphy was a classic ‘big game player’ during his active driving career, scoring four wins on the biggest stage of all, the Bathurst 1000.

With that in mind, he’s looking forward to seeing who will perform under the unique pressure of a Finals system.

“It puts the pressure, big time, on everybody,” he added.

“When you are 10th in the championship, or you manage to squeak into that top 10 for the start of the Finals, you’ve done enough to get there, or you’ve turned your season around… your championship is alive.

“You’re absolutely alive and that buzz and that thrill of getting to that point, that’s a major success, being alive for that run to the finish line and the potential to win the biggest prize.

“I mean, how cool is that? I think it changes the game.

“To have that thrill of maybe coming from 10th and winning the thing, that would be a great story line. And that’s what we’ve got to be, we’re storytellers. We want to create memories and history.

“So I’m fully excited about the potential excitement that can bring to our sport.”

Murphy will be on the ground for the VAILO Adelaide 500 as the official ‘fanbassador’.