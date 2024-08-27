Bundy worked as Head of Motorsport for Porsche Cars Australia for five years before transferring to North America with the German brand in 2022.

Having guided Porsche's One Make & GT Racing programs in the region, he's returned to Australia and taken up the post formerly held by Brenton.

Brenton Grove transitions from CEO to Executive Director of Grove Racing, concentrating his efforts on the role of CEO for the overall Grove Group of companies.

Stephen Grove, father of Brenton, remains Executive Chairman of Grove Racing, while David Cauchi continues as team principal.

“Troy's appointment marks a significant milestone for Grove Racing,” said Stephen.

“His extensive experience and impressive track record in the motorsport industry make him the ideal leader to guide our team into a new era.

“We are confident that, under the leadership of both Troy and David, Grove Racing will continue to thrive and achieve remarkable results.”

Bundy's pre-Porsche career included stints at Supercars, Walkinshaw Racing, AFL clubs North Melbourne and the Sydney Swans, and the National Rugby League.

“I am thrilled to join Grove Racing as CEO and to be part of such a talented team with a clear ambition to reach the pinnacle of the sport,” said Bundy.

“Contributing to the growth and success of Grove Racing, and building on the strong foundation laid by Brenton and David, is incredibly exciting.

“I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive our vision forward and achieve great success both on and off the track.”

The Grove Racing Supercars squad was borne out of Kelly Racing; the Groves taking a 50 percent shareholding in 2021 before a complete buyout ahead of the following season.

Grove Racing is also an active participant in GT competition both locally and abroad, switching from Porsche to Mercedes-AMG equipment this season.