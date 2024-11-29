The pair will share an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 alongside Indonesian businessman Anderson Tanato.

Earl Bamber Motorsport will run the program, which will take in three rounds across Sepang International Circuit, Dubai Autodrop, and the Yas Marina Circuit.

Each Asian Le Mans Series event features two four-hour races with LMP2, LMP3, and GT3 machines racing together.

The respective outright LMP2 and GT title winners will earn themselves an entry in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“We are really excited to join the Asian Le Mans Series again in 2024/25 with Aston Martin,” said team owner Earl Bamber.

“Asian Le Mans is great for us to test ourselves against the best teams in the world to kick off 2025.

“We have a great driver lineup with Anderson, Brendon and Marco to kick off our home race in Sepang.”

Sorensen, 34, is an esteemed GT driver having won the FIA World Endurance Championship thrice in GTE machinery.

He won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the GTE-Am class in 2022 with Henrique Chaves and Ben Keating.

Other accolades include winning the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Leitch’s appointment with Earl Bamber Motorsport comes fresh off of winning the Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finals at Jerez in the Pro-Am class.