Team owner Garth Walden will lead the team’s efforts in the Middle East with a single Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Walden will be joined by his Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS teammate Michael Sheargold.

The five-driver line-up will also include Brett Hobson, Justin McMillan, and experienced Porsche Carrera Cup Australia driver Glen Wood.

Their Dubai preparations will be complemented by the 6 Hours of Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Hobson, McMillan, and Sheargold will drive together in that race on January 20-21, a week before the 24 Hours of Dubai on January 26-28.

Walden and Sheargold drove under the RAM Motorsport banner this year, winning the Am class in GT World Challenge Australia.

For Sheargold, it was a watershed moment for the amateur driver who was diagnosed with bowel cancer and underwent surgery late last year

“It’s very cool to win the championship, especially after last years health challenges,” said Sheargold.

“To be able to race for the title the whole season and keep on the pace every race.

“And I’m stoked to be able to achieve it with Garth. Especially in the context of the journey.”

GWR Australia will be one of a few teams from the antipodes competing in the Middle East.

Fellow Australians 111 Racing have entered one of its IRC GT in the GTX class.

New Zealand’s Earl Bamber Motorsport has also entered an Aston Martin Vantage in the GT3 class with its line-up to be announced.