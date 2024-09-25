Triple Eight Race Engineering has confirmed it will enter the race, which doubles as the final round of GT World Challenge America and the Intercontinental GT Challenge closer.

Australia’s Jordan Love will join India’s Arjun Maini and Prince Jefri Ibrahim of Johor in a Pro-Am Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Kenny Habul has also entered his SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3. As yet, a full line-up for that Pro-Am entry is still to be confirmed.

United States-based driver Tom Sargent will close out his Pro-Am campaign in GT World Challenge America with Canadian Kyle Washington and Turkey’s Ayhancan Guven.

The trio will drive a Global Motorsports Group (GMG) Porsche 911 GT3 R

The addition of Guven to the Sargent/Washington line-up is a big boost for their hopes of an outright win, despite being entered in Pro-Am.

“I came into 2024 with no Porsche GT3 R experience so the whole year has been a massive

learning curve, coming to grips with a new team, a new car and more new circuits I have

never seen before,” said Sargent.

“I am so fortunate to be given the opportunity to work with someone as experienced as Ayhancan who I hope to learn as much as I can off over the weekend.”

Earl Bamber Motorsport will field New Zealand’s Brendon Leitch alongside Porsche factory driver Bastian Buus of Denmark and Malaysia’s Adrian D’Silva.

The trio will also be in a Porsche 911 GT3 R in the Pro-Am class.

Leitch said he’s keen to tackle another Intercontinental GT Challenge race this year after his Spa 24 campaign was cut short by an early crash.

“I’m stoked that Earl has invited me back to the team for Indianapolis,” said Leitch.

“It was really disappointing not to feature at Spa and I know between myself and Adrian we’ve definitely got some unfinished business.”

Leitch, last year’s Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe champion, returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway just two weeks after making his IMSA SportsCar Championship debut.

“For me personally, there is no reason why I shouldn’t be at the top of my game having only just raced at Indy in IMSA,” Lietch explained.

“I know I had a lot left in me. It will be good to go back after just a couple of weeks. It’ll be like I never left.”

A full entry list is expected to be released soon, which is set to feature three-time IndyCar Series winner Alex Palou. The Indianapolis 8 Hour takes place on October 6 at 2:15am (AEST).