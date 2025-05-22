Love parted ways with the Blanchard Racing Team after just one round of the 2025 Supercars season.

The split with BRT followed a tough rookie Supercars campaign in 2024 and a disastrous Sydney SuperNight to start this season which included an on-track clash with teammate James Courtney in qualifying.

Love has taken a break from racing since that Sydney round, however will return to national-level competition at the Shannons SpeedSeries event at Queensland Raceway next week.

He will replace brother Jordan in the Arise Racing Ferrari alongside Steve Wyatt, with Jordan tied up with his GT World Challenge Asia commitments with Johor Racing.

Aaron Love has enjoyed immense success in GT-style cars, having made his name in one-make Porsche racing both home and abroad.

“It’s a really nice feeling to be going racing again after a couple months away from a racetrack,” said Love.

“To be doing it with Steve and the whole team at Arise in a Ferrari makes it a pretty cool weekend back I must say.

“I’ve known most of the team and Steve for quite some time now, so it’s been a nice warm welcome back coming into the round.

“Steve has done the first two rounds now with my brother so I think he’s getting nice and comfortable with the car and I’ll be there to help him continue along that path.

“For myself, it’s my first weekend in the car so it might take a little bit of adjusting from what I’ve been driving the last couple of years, but I think we should get the ball rolling once we get stuck into the weekend.

“It’s been a difficult year so far for me with my racing in general so I’m just really looking forward to going racing and having fun again, I get to do it in a pretty cool car and some really good people around me so I think it should be a good weekend.”