Watson announced the season-ending GT World Challenge Europe race at the home of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix would be his last time commentating the series.

It ends a 15-year spell as the lead commentator alongside David Addison.

Watson revealed his departure in the closing minutes of the final GT World Challenge Europe broadcast of 2024 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Watson said that he would still like to continue calling races but at 78 years old suggested there would not be many opportunities forthcoming.

A replacement for Watson has not been named yet.

“It’s been a great adventure, 15 years of broadcasting for SRO. This is my last event. I won’t be around in ‘25,” said Watson.

“I’m very sad not to be because I’ve had a wonderful time. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.

“It’s been a wonderful family and so many people over the weekend have been generous and kind in their thoughts and they’ve said we’ll miss you, I’m sure that is the case.

“But anyway, there’ll be new pastures hopefully I can move onto. The trouble is, at my age, there’s not many Formula 1 or sportscar opportunities.

“This is why I’ve loved so much being a part of SRO. They’ve given me the opportunity to give a view, sometimes it’s been harsh, other times it’s been extremely generous, but it’s always come from the heart.”

Before turning to commentary, Watson enjoyed a successful F1 career that netted five grand prix wins.

He raced from 1973 to 1985, making more than 150 starts for teams including McLaren, Brabham, and Team Penske.

His best finish in the drivers’ championship came in 1982 with McLaren where he finished third. Four of his five grand prix wins were with McLaren but his first came in 1976 with Penske in the Austrian Grand Prix.

He also made seven starts in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but only finished once in his final effort in 1990 in a Porsche 962.