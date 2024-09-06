The suspended Kevin Magnussen will be replaced at Haas next weekend by Ferrari Academy driver Oliver Bearman.

Bearman will step into the car usually occupied by Magnussen after the Dane was penalised for a clash with Pierre Gasly in the Italian Grand Prix.

While in itself comparatively innocuous, the incident saw the 31-year-old pick up two penalty points on his Super Licence, taking his 12-monthly total to 12.

Drivers are allowed 12 penalty points before having to serve a one-race ban.

At that limit, Magnussen will be forced to sit out the race in Baku.

In his place, Haas has called up 2025 driver-in-waiting Bearman.

The Englishman is set to race alongside Esteban Ocon for the squad next season in what will be an all-new line-up for the American-registered operation.

It will be Bearman’s second grand prix start after he was thrust into action in Saudi Arabia when Carlos Sainz suffered appendicitis.

“It’s definitely more of a challenge stepping in to race as a reserve driver, with limited prep-time and so on, but I’m in the fortunate position of having done it earlier in the year with Scuderia Ferrari, so I can at least call on that experience,” he said.

“I’ve also had four FP1 sessions with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team in the VF-24 already this season, so undoubtedly that will also prove to be valuable in tackling the full race weekend in Baku.

“The team is in good form at the moment and I’ll do my best to be prepared with the time we have available.

“The aim is to get out there and have a solid weekend in Azerbaijan.”

Team boss Ayao Komatsu added: “I’m excited that Ollie will be driving the VF-24 alongside Nico in Baku.

“He’s already shown great promise in his FP1 outings and post-season test, and he performed very well when he drove for Scuderia Ferrari in Saudi Arabia, picking up points in the process.

“This is another excellent opportunity for both Ollie and the team to work together, this time throughout an entire race weekend, and he couldn’t ask for better team-mate than Nico to provide him with a reference.”

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix begins on Friday with opening practice from 19:30 AEST.