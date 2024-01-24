Hallett proved the dominant car across the night to collect the $10,000 winners prize, leading home veterans Grant Anderson and Jamie Veal who completed the podium.

Second generation racer Marcus Dumesny was fourth ahead of reigning Australian Sprintcar champion Jock Goodyer, who drove through the field after starting at the back, only qualifying through the B-main.

It's the first Presidents Cup success for Hallett, the 2023 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic champion, who finished second behind American Aaron Reutzel in the 2024 Classic last Sunday.

He now heads for Warrnambool's Premier Speedway for the National Title on Friday brimming with confidence.

“This is a great result for the team who have been working so hard over the past couple of weeks, it's nice to reward them,” Hallett said.

“It was so slick out there and it was just difficult to know what lane to take on the restarts so I'm glad we were able to hold on for the win.

“I'm thankful for Avalon for rescheduling tonight after the washout last week, and gives us a nice lead in for this weekend.”

The hard luck story of the night belonged to rising Queensland racer Ryan Newton.

The polesitter led the opening laps of the feature only to have a muffler dislodge, ending his night.

The Presidents Cup was rescheduled after being washed out last Wednesday night.

The festival of Sprintcar racing – with seven nights of racing across 10 days – now returns to Warrnambool for the two day Australian Championships beginning on Australia Day Friday.

In a coup for the sport, for the first time the Titles will be shown live and free on the Seven Network, via its streaming channel, 7Plus.