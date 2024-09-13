At the Penrite Sandown 500, Ryan Hansford netted his first pole position for the season, and his first at the Melbourne circuit, with a flying 1:15.3754.

The Holden Torana A9X pilot’s time was just 0.06s better than that of Adam Garwood who was fastest in the earlier session in his Holden Commodore VB. Less than a second behind was Joel Heinrich (Chev Camaro).

It was very competitive and close session that had the top 10 covered by 1.01s. It ended under a red flag situation when Heinrich’s teammate Scott Cameron (Camaro) overshot at the Turn 9 Dandenong Road corner.

Marcus Zukanovic left the pits late, did minimal laps for fourth overall in his Ford Falcon XD which pushed Dean Lillie back to fifth. Lillie was a late call-up to steer the Russell Hancock Ford Mustang normally in the hands of Steve Johnson.

Sixth was Torana driver Danny Buzadzic, barely in front of Jamie Tilley (Mustang) and Andrew Fisher (Torana) with the three all under the 15s and covered by 0.03s.

The top 10 was completed by Cameron and Jim Pollicina who finished ahead of fellow Torana drivers Lance Hughes and Jeremy Hassie. Cameron Tilley (Valiant Pacer) was 13th ahead of Tony Karanfilovski (Mustang), Peter Burnitt (Torana), Dave Hender (ex-John Bowe Torana), Warren Trewin (Holden Monaro) and Allan Argento (Ford Falcon XY).

Currently Garwood has a 43-point advantage in the title chase, ahead last round winner Tilley who edged ahead of 2022 champion Hansford.

The traditional Trophy event kicks off the race weekend on Saturday, scheduled for 8:45am before Race 1 at 1:05pm and two further races on Sunday.