They won ahead of Blake Purdie and Daniel Price in their Audi R8, with Rylan Gray and George Miedecke home third in their Ford Mustang.

The strategy to stay out until near the end of the Compulsory Pit Window and driver change was the key to put Hayman and Geoghegan in contention for the win.

Purdie made the best of the rolling start. The Audi driver was able to push out to a 2.0s lead in the opening five laps while Gray was able to relegate polesitter Hayman to third.

Gray was the first to make the pitstop to hand the Ford Mustang over to George Miedecke before their chance of outright victory diminished when the latter speared off out of Turn 12, fortunately without damage.

Purdie handed off to Price while Hayman was the last in for Geoghegan. The strategy had him right on the bumper of the leading Audi on pit exit. For several laps they duked it out for the lead which ultimately went the way of Geoghegan.

The Audi pair had another fight to overcome in the way of a 10s penalty for speeding on pitlane. While Geoghegan went to the line 1.8s clear and to the Silver class victory, Price was able hold onto second with a 2.5s margin to third.

In a single handed drive, Jake Camilleri looked set to take second or third after the stops but was forced to pit his Mercedes-AMG for a stop/go penalty.

Fourth were Nash Morris and Zoe Woods (Porsche 718 Cayman) just in front of Jarrod Hughes and Summer Rintoule in the drive of the race. They copped damage in qualifying and started rear of grid before a great charge that left them just under half a second behind the Porsche.

In sixth place were Tim Leahey and Cody Burcher (BMW M4 G82) ahead of the Mustangs driven by Aaron Seton/Jason Gomersall who also took the Silver Am class and Cameron Crick/Dean Campbell.

The top ten was completed by Ryder Quinn/Steve Jakic (BMW) and Lockie Dalton/Ben Newman (Mercedes). Camilleri was able to salvage 11th while the Am class was taken out by Jacob Lawrence (BMW).

The second one-hour of Monochrome GT4 is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AEST on Sunday and will livestreamed on 7+.