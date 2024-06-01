“Now that's a race win,” he said after won Race 2. Earlier in Race 1, he was relegated to second behind James Moffat for passing under yellows.

“I was very disappointed at that one, we got that sorted from Race 1 being relegated back to second, but we could have another crack.

“The team have done an amazing job, the #111 was hooked up then, really hooked up all weekend, really enjoying the racing and a great battle there with Moff, he was on my tail the whole race and I had to drive basically flat out the whole way that's what you want in racing, and really enjoyable. First win for the team at TFH Racing I couldn't be happier.”

Moffat led from the start of the first of four races across the weekend. Tim Slade (Mustang) was able to slot into second ahead of Nathan Herne (Dodge Challenger) while Hazelwood, from the outside of the front row was pushed back to fourth.

Herne passed Slade before the end of the first lap and for the next eight laps, hounded Moffat for the lead. His best opportunity came at the start of Lap 10 where he went down the inside of the leader into Turn 1. However, there was contact, and Herne spun.

Hazelwood had been trying to pass Slade for several laps and he lost out to series leader James Golding (Mustang) on a couple occasions. Contact between the latter two paved the way for Hazelwood to assume second and he wasted little time in closing on Moffat.

Just after Lee Stibbs (Chev Camaro) who was fifth early, bunkered near Turn 11. Hazelwood grabbed the lead, which was debatable as to whether the Safety Car flags were visible. The final outcome was a reverse of the positions with Moffat the winner over Hazelwood.

The race finished under those conditions with Golding across the line third. But he was penalised for contact on Slade. That elevated the ninth starting Rice (Mustang) to third ahead of Thornburrow (Mustang) from starting 17th, and the Mustangs driven by Herne, Boys, Morris, Slade, Cleary and Grice. Golding's 10s penalty dropped him to 14th.

In Race 2, Hazelwood beat Moffat in drag to Turn 1 where Rice was jettisoned across their bows and into the gravel trap and brought out the Safety Car.

At the race resumption, Hazelwood was able to maintain the lead for the duration. Herne was passed by Morris on the first lap and was able to get the place back to finish third.

Boys was sixth early and forged to fourth ahead of Golding from outside the 10 and Morris. On the last lap, Elliot Barbour started his Chev Camaro from the back and passed Grice on the last lap to eighth while Thornburrow dropped to 10th.

The Trico Trans Am Series will have a further two races on Sunday as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.