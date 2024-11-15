After a frantic start, points leader Hazelwood held off reigning title holder and fellow Ford Mustang driver James Moffat for the win.

Hazelwood had been the fastest qualifier ahead of Jordan Boys (Mustang). Together they charged to the Senna Chicane side-by-side. Both leaped over the kerbs and while Hazelwood continued in front, Boys spun. The following Nathan Herne (Mustang) had nowhere to go, checked up and tapped Boys.

Moffat benefitted and slipped into second place ahead of Elliot Barbour (Chev Camaro), Jackson Rice (Mustang), Edan Thornburrow (Mustang), Herne and Tim Brook (Camaro).

Hazelwood and Moffat finished a second apart and 10s clear of the rest of the field. Post-race Moffat had 5.0s added to his race time which didn’t affect his position.

Third went to Herne after he picked off Rice, and Barbour went down the escape road at Turn 4. Thornburrow finished fifth with Ben Grice (Mustang) next before he had a penalty. It put him one spot back behind Brook while Brad Gartner (Camaro), Tom Hayman (Mustang) who started 19th, and Josh Thomas (Mustang) completed the top 10.

Boys was able to resume before he eventually retired to the pits. Barbour was also able to continue and finished 13th behind Brett Holdsworth and Tom Davies in their Mustangs.

Hazelwood is now 29 points ahead of Moffat with 99 to Boys. A maximum 100 are left for wins in the remaining two races. Race 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 9:20am AEDT and Race 3 is on at 11:50am on Sunday.