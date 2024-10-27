The seventh and final round on the streets of Surfers Paradise at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, was won by Kody Garland.

Garland won the final race of the season, a messy affair that had two multi-car accidents, and only went four laps.

Garland and Heinrich finished the year tied on points. The latter became the series winner on a season countback that featured 13 race wins. It was the closest title fight in 10 years.

From the start it was Garland in the lead from Heinrich, Reece Chapman and Cody Brewczynski as the Mustang drivers filled the first four spots ahead of Mason Harvey (Camaro), Josh Thomas (Mustang) and Nathan Williams (Mustang).

The race was neutralised before the lap’s ended with a safety car deployed. Back in the pack there was several caught up in a start line pile-up that involved Matt Gooding and Jarrod Crick while Andrew Lorgelly, Joe Andriske, Grant Thompson, Asher Johnston and Tony Ross were all caught up, in one way or another.

With a one-lap dash to the flag, Garland edged away as Chapman was able to slip by Heinrich into Turn 1. The latter hit back by taking Chapman into Turn 11 to finish second which was all he needed to win the title.

Behind them at that corner, there was another pile-up. It involved Diesel Thomas and Chris Mercer along with Denis Butler, Des Collier, Brendon Tucker, Jordan Freestone, Jeff Watters, Scotty Taylor and Gooding.

Behind Garland, Heinrich and Chapman was Brewczynski who held off Rookie Cup winner Harvey. They were follow by Thomas, Scott Andriske, Kyle Ensbey, Williams and Craig Thompson completing the top 10 as well as winning of Gold Cup. Cody Mckay won the Masters Cup.