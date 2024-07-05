Mustang bodied cars finished first, second and third with Kody Garland and Mason Harvey filling the minors. Both put the pressure on Heinrich who led throughout, but Heinrich was able to hold them off. While a many times race winner in the category, it was his first victory at the venue.

From pole position, he won the start ahead of fellow front row starter Harvey. Garland snatched second off Harvey shortly after and the three proceeded to build a margin back to Adrian DiMauro (Camaro).

Garland chased Heinrich until Lap 9 where he attempted a pass at Turn 2, but he ran wide and that allowed Heinrich to complete the switchback by Turn 3.

That battle enabled Harvey to catch up for a three-way tussle on the final lap. Heinrich held on from Garland, Harvey, a closing Cody Brewczynski (Mustang) and DiMauro.

After losing position though the first few corners and slight contact with Kent Quinn (Mustang), Brewczynski was able to pass DiMauro on Lap 4.

Masters Cup points leader Quinn had the front clip dislodge with the contact and was forced to pit to have it removed. Reece Chapman (Mustang) was another casualty, stopped at the beginning of the front straight after rear suspension failure during qualifying.

A spin for Jeff Watters (Mustang) nearly caught out some, including Shane Mann (Mustang) who came to a halt to avoided contact. Later there was a further incident at Turn 13 when Chad Chapman (Mustang) was loose and tagged Diesel Thomas (Camaro).

Gold Cup winner Scott Dornan (Camaro) was sixth ahead of series returnee Peter Carr (Mustang), Brandon Madden (Camaro), Nathan Williams (Mustang) and Courtney Prince (Euro GT).

Harvey led the Rookie Cup class from his teammate Jordan Freestone (Camaro) and Joe Andriske (Camaro). Behind Dornan in Gold Cup was Matt Gooding (Camaro) and Paul Morris (Altima). In Masters Cup it was Craig Thompson (Mustang) first ahead of Brett Osborn (Camaro) and Andrew Lorgelly ((Euro GT).

Race 2 for Aussie Racing Cars is scheduled to commence at 11:30am AEST on Saturday.